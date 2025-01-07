First, a map is really handy when looking at the Maryland/Virginia border.

In my multiple visits to USA on official Australian Government business, I did not get to explore these parts although I did meet CIA agents and decades later visited the CIA Library online. Find Langley on the map, click to enlarge.

Just out of view top right hand corner, expanded we see how the US Army Research Labs are a pleasant stroll for FDA White Oak Labs. Note scale marker.

Next look at Bethesda Maryland and work your way back to Centreville High School in Clifton Virginia, where the FDA supervised High School students Tyler J Wang, Alex Kim and Kevin Kim came from.

If you look at your own map, notice the distance scale. Did they all travel to White Oaks FDA Labs in Silver Springs in one car, perhaps given a lift by one of their parents?

Let’s look at student supervisors, Jab developers Lab Head Tony T. Wang, Shufeng Liu, Prabhuanand Selvaraj whose previous work demonstrated that the attenuation of Omicron in K18-h ACE2 transgenic mice is caused by mutations outside the Spike region. Their work probably triggered the shift in Snake Oil marketing emphasis shift from “Spikeopathy” to the focus on residual Plasmid DNA “Detox”.