Please see Part 4 and preceding posts on this Military Bioweapon Community.

Robert W Malone MD PhD knows more than he is allowed to say, but here he revealed a little about the White Oak FDA CBER GMO Live Virus Jab and Spray Lab, near Silver Spring used by Centreville High School students in the overrated, error-filled paper. They and their friends Leaked Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Deliberately infected Non-Human Primates were the source, according to Dr. Malone, who spoke with authority in a video in January 2022.

Watch the short clip on X.

Rachel Carson died of Respiratory Virus in Silver Spring Maryland in 1964

How long has virus research been going on in Silver Spring?

Weakened by treatment for Breast Cancer, famous author and activist Rachel Carson died of a Heart Attack after being infected with a Respiratory Virus in Silver Spring at the age of 56.

In the rest of this article, I will build a picture of Virus Leaks and other activity in Silver Spring that will make your hair stand on end.

I will look at Anthrax, Ebola, Zika, West Nile Virus, Murine Leukemia Virus, Canine Influenza Virus, Enterovirus, MonkeyPox Virus, Hepatitis C Jabs and of course the Covid19 spread in Silver Spring.

Please contact me privately if you have hot tips.