Here is Kevin McKernan working with Novartis and others in his Lab, as displayed on his ResearchGate webpage.

Along with JikkyLeaks, Joshua Guetzkow and Jessica Rose, pictured here.

He is also part of former Janssen scientist David M Wiseman’s Lab.

In 2021 Kevin and colleagues published a very important paper and it was put to Open Peer Review with the reviewers identified, along with their comments and criticisms and Kevin’s responses. A vastly improved paper resulted form this human review.

I am sure my subscribers will find this interesting after his vicious ad hominem attacks on me. widely shard, after I demanded that the error filled “High School Student” Psyop paper be removed and replaced with something useful. One departing paid subscriber described my call for adherence to the miniumum publication standards “unnecessary academic hubris”.

But I am encouraged to pursue truth and welcome new subscribers who have joined to have a look at what I actually publish.

Read on for extremely interesting insights into Live Bacterial Testing in Cannabis reported by Kevin et al.