FDA controlled High School Student paper with hidden Pfizer Lot numbers is related to US Military Legal Proceedings
An American State representative provided evidence related to Pfizer FW and GL Series Lots in a legal case involving some of the same lots in the substandard paper Psyop
It is fascinating to see how my Part 1 coverage of the US Military Psyop conducted with the aid of FDA and Moderna was received and the defamatory attacks against me that it provoked. One friend suggested I should “Stop Digging”.
Two people blocked me, upset by my revelation that the student FDA paper was reviewed by Artificial Intelligence and it is clear that none of the Human reviewers actually read the paper before giving it rave reviews.
Check out Part 1 and please share if you missed it as I have updated since emailing.
Fatal flaws in the High School Student paper include but are not limited to:
Not knowing their Monovalent from Bivalent
Not using actual Lot numbers, instead using PAA numbers
Poor quality photos, including reversed and out of focus shots
No Lot identification on Agilent Analyzer Lanes
Failure to fess up to high molecular weight smear and bands
Now I will share more of what I have found about this creepy Deep State operation with help from a number kind people who steered me toward factual sources.
