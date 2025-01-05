It is fascinating to see how my Part 1 coverage of the US Military Psyop conducted with the aid of FDA and Moderna was received and the defamatory attacks against me that it provoked. One friend suggested I should “Stop Digging”.

Two people blocked me, upset by my revelation that the student FDA paper was reviewed by Artificial Intelligence and it is clear that none of the Human reviewers actually read the paper before giving it rave reviews.

Check out Part 1 and please share if you missed it as I have updated since emailing.

Fatal flaws in the High School Student paper include but are not limited to:

Not knowing their Monovalent from Bivalent

Not using actual Lot numbers, instead using PAA numbers

Poor quality photos, including reversed and out of focus shots

No Lot identification on Agilent Analyzer Lanes

Failure to fess up to high molecular weight smear and bands

Now I will share more of what I have found about this creepy Deep State operation with help from a number kind people who steered me toward factual sources.