Thanks to my friends Maryanne, Tom and Guillaume for spreading news of a paper published in Journal of High School Science where US Government officials supervised the work of students who found that residual Plasmid DNA exceeded the arbitrary limit of 10 nanogram per ml.

Why are useful Lot numbers concealed in 4 of the 6 vials in their photo of thawing vials? My friend Kevin is looking. Note they are all Grey Cap.

They must have used a mobile phone so it is easier to read when I flip it.

Why did the students use PAA numbers and not the actual codes for Lots?

In their Figure 5, they mention Lot PAA194854 = Lot Numbers GL2042, stated in the paper to be monovalent with expiry date of 29 February 2024; PAA184098, stated in the paper to be bivalent = Lot FW1336 ? Note the printing on this lot is distorted. It had an expiry date of 31 January 2023. Could be FU1336 ?

Lot Number GL2042 is not mentioned once in student paper.

In one of their photos we see Lot numbers and expiry dates for Comirnaty lots GL2042 and FW1336 - neither of these have been released in Australia.

Note change in Label. GL2042 displays MFG = Manufacturing Date

FW1336 shows EXP = Expiry Date.

They have their monovalent and bivalent confused. Here is MONOVALENT PAA184098 label from the CDC.

Then we see interesting Gel Electrophoresis that clearly shows bands of high molecular weight smears with a few more distinct bands when I play with the contrast of their image.

Pfizer samples with no Lot Numbers indicated

Interesting that Lot information is being “retired” and restricted by the CDC.

I will update this post when more information comes to hand.