Australian Lawyers, under the banner of PJ O’Brien & Associates, have asked the FDA to “revoke or suspend” the approvals of Moderna and Pfizer mRNA Jabs, based on the failures of the FDA to refer the GMO products to the correct oversight committee - Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) and a section of law requiring “Environmental Assessment” which includes the Human Environment.

Despite mixed messages on the Comment submission website, I lodged my comment and await the public servants’ review and decision whether to publish it.

My submission awaiting review

It took a few minutes to receive an email receipt from Regulations.gov

If approved for publication, I will have the opportunity to remove any typos.

Please click to enlarge.

You can see I concentrated on the possible incorporation of the Synthetic or Bacterial host cell DNA or RNA into the Germline cells of Humans via Endotoxin enhanced nuclear transcription processes involving Zinc Finger proteins or Lipopolysaccharide Binding Proteins.

I also reminded them that Pfizer patented Endotoxin Lipid A as their preferred “adjuvant” obtained in uncontrolled amounts from the filthy Bacterial soups used to produce the “Process 2” Poojabs.

I reminded them that FDA CBER is very worried about Endotoxin, such as their directive to Moderna in late 2021 to source Pharmaceutical grade Cholesterol for their LNPs.

I decided to keep my submission very brief but attached a copy of the AMPS Book “Too Many Dead” to which I contributed a chapter.

The PJ O’Brien & Associates Citizen Petition introduction reads:

The PJ O’Brien & Associates Citizen Petition does not mention Endotoxin, but I am pleased to see that one of the people who has already had their comment published, Daniel Saxelby, of Watchmaker Genomics, Spicewood, Texas, did mention Endotoxin problems detected during FDA inspection of Catalent in Bloomington Indiana.

You see in my draft comment awaiting approval that I reminded them that FDA inspections at Rentschler in Germany that also found Endotoxin a major worry.

Please let me know if you add a comment to the Petition.