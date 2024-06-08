Despite heavy redactions, including specifications and contamination limits, we learn much from reading the thousands of pages obtained by citizens in Freedom Of Information demands as well as court ordered releases.

As mentioned previously, Endotoxin can stick to Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs), altering their net charge, Zeta Potential and tendency to form aggregates.

This figure from Hannon and shows how that happens.

And that has disastrous effects wherever the LNPs hit your cells, as shown in another figure from Hannon who emphasize the abnormal endocytosis of Endotoxin that normally is intercepted on your cell surface.

Taking a closer look at the binding of Endotoxin TLR4/MD2 surface receptor, researchers in Austria and Germany interested in supertoxins as vaccine “adjuvants” looked at different bacterial varieties of Endotoxin Lipid A.

How many Endotoxin Contaminated LNPs per Jab?

My brilliant friend (guess who) asked me earlier today to remind her how many LNPs are in every jab of Covid19 mRNA products like Pfizer or Moderna.

I found an excellent paper that looked at exactly that question and more in very similar mRNA LNP combinations and the answer is quite staggering (see their Table 2).

About 1,000 to 10,000 TRILLION LNPs per ml

That is more than 1,000 LNPs per cell in your body, as reported by researchers in Israel.

Moderna caught out as Cholesterol Cheapskates

We learn from released documents that Moderna was caught in 2021 using Endotoxin contaminated, non-Pharmaceutical grade Cholesterol in its jabs and was instructed to source new Cholesterol ten times more pure with a maximum of 0.1 EU/ml Endotoxin. Did that account for more Harms in the Moderna Clinical Trial?

Previously I reported that LNP ingredients are frequently contaminated with Endotoxin and Empty LNPs create immune response.

Moderna told by Europe to “tighten” Endotoxin

Moderna was told by the European Medicines Agency in 2022 to “tighten the Bacterial Endotoxins in-process limits from their (redacted) Report Results to < 10 EU/ml” for Lonza Switzerland and Moderna Norwood active substance CX-024414.

Moderna told by US FDA to produce its Endotoxin Testing Method

From October 2021 we see Moderna relied on Associates of Cape Cod (ACC) for Endotoxin testing.

and here was the Moderna response!

In January 2022 we find FDA CBER waived a requirement for Drug Product Release Testing of Bacterial Endotoxin, at a redacted facility which we can deduce was Catalent Indiana. Why?

It is nice to see other researchers interested in Endotoxin in Moderna Jabs.

Moderna told by Japan to produce its Endotoxin Testing method

How many Endotoxin Molecules in Jabs?

Kevin McKernan measured 19 EU/ml in a vial of Pfizer Monovalent Jab, which, just for the guestimate, can be equated to 1.9 nanogram of Endotoxin. Let’s assume that is mostly the Lipid A fragment with molecular weight about 1762.

So we get a rough figure of about 6,500 Endotoxin to 65,000 Molecules of Endotoxin Lipid A per ml of Jab, some of which will be outside, inside, or in the walls of the LNPs.

Remember just 1 molecule of Endotoxin can force 100 Million Fibrin molecules to form an Amyloid Clot.

We don’t know how much Bacterial Flagellin is in Moderna Jabs and that might account for differences in damage to the Heart and other organs.

See also the experiments deliberately inserting Endotoxin, replacing reactogenic PEG in construction of Jab LNPs.