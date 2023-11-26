In 2016 researchers at Harvard designed Lipid Nanoparticles with a slightly negative Zeta potential to transfect dendritic cells, macrophages, and neutrophils, which we know are the primary targets of the mRNA jabs.

They planned to generate activated CD8 T Killer cells to attack induced Melanoma in Mice.

They made LNPs with ionizable lipid cKK-E12, Cholesterol, phospholipid DOPE and PEG lipid C14-PEG2000. They also used detergent Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SDS).

When they replaced PEG lipid C14-PEG2000 with Endotoxin from E. coli 055:B5, purified by ion-exchange chromatography; Sigma-Aldrich order number L4524, they found an almost triple yield of destructive CD8 cells.

See my earlier article on CD4/CD8 ratio.

Structure of LNP components

cKK-E12

Cholesterol

DOPE

PEG lipid C14-PEG2000

Endotoxin from E. coli 055:B5

Col = Colitose, Gal = Galactose, GalNAc = N-acetylGalactosamine, Glc = Glucose, GlcNAc = N-acetyl-Glucosamine, GlcN = Glucosamine, Hep = L-glycero-D-manno-Heptose, KdO = keto-deoxyOctulosonate, PEtN = phosphorylEthanolamine

CD8 induced Immunodeficiency & Autoimmunity

As previously mentioned Endotoxin causes numerous diseases under headings of Immunodeficiency or Autoimmunity, including attack on the Pancreas.

Have to go out today. Looking forward to building this later and reading comments.