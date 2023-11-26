Endotoxin replacing PEG in Lipid Nanoparticles increases CD8 T Killer cells
Inverted CD4 to CD8 cell ratio causes numerous diseases due to Immunodeficiency or Autoimmunity. Look what happens when Endotoxin replaces PEG in LNPs as I suggested happens in Pfizer and Moderna jabs
In 2016 researchers1 at Harvard designed Lipid Nanoparticles with a slightly negative Zeta potential to transfect dendritic cells, macrophages, and neutrophils, which we know are the primary targets of the mRNA jabs.
They planned to generate activated CD8 T Killer cells to attack induced Melanoma in Mice.
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They made LNPs with ionizable lipid cKK-E12, Cholesterol, phospholipid DOPE and PEG lipid C14-PEG2000. They also used detergent Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SDS).
When they replaced PEG lipid C14-PEG2000 with Endotoxin from E. coli 055:B5, purified by ion-exchange chromatography; Sigma-Aldrich order number L4524, they found an almost triple yield of destructive CD8 cells.2
See my earlier article on CD4/CD8 ratio.3
Structure of LNP components
cKK-E12
Cholesterol
DOPE
PEG lipid C14-PEG2000
Endotoxin from E. coli 055:B5
Col = Colitose, Gal = Galactose, GalNAc = N-acetylGalactosamine, Glc = Glucose, GlcNAc = N-acetyl-Glucosamine, GlcN = Glucosamine, Hep = L-glycero-D-manno-Heptose, KdO = keto-deoxyOctulosonate, PEtN = phosphorylEthanolamine
CD8 induced Immunodeficiency & Autoimmunity
As previously mentioned Endotoxin causes numerous diseases under headings of Immunodeficiency4 or Autoimmunity5, including attack on the Pancreas6.
Have to go out today. Looking forward to building this later and reading comments.
Matthias A. Oberli, Andreas M. Reichmuth, J. Robert Dorkin, Michael J. Mitchell, Owen S. Fenton, Ana Jaklenec, Daniel G. Anderson, Robert Langer, and Daniel Blankschtein. 2016. Lipid Nanoparticle Assisted mRNA Delivery for Potent Cancer Immunotherapy. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.nanolett.6b03329
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CD4%2B/CD8%2B_ratio
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