Geoff Pain PhD

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Alan Richards
Oct 28, 2023

I don’t understand much of this apart from the conclusion. The lesson we should learn is that our immune system is a highly tuned system that we mess with at our peril. Look after your immune health with good food, fresh air, regular sleep, a daily walk, sunshine and vitamin D supplement in the winter months.

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