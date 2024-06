Many jabbees suffered abdominal pain during the jabbing frenzy and might not have received proper medical investigation due to hospital overload. Pancreatitis cases have been reported after the mRNA jabs. It can be a medical emergency.

Gall stones blocking bile ducts can be one cause.

Pfizer Pancreas Cases

To June 2022, Pfizer reported case numbers:

Pancreatitis acute 350; Pancreatitis 280; Pancreatic disorder 33; Autoimmune pancreatitis 18; Pancreatic cyst 17; Pancreatic enzymes increased 17; Pancreatic enzymes decreased 2; Pancreatitis chronic 13; Pancreatitis relapsing 4; Pancreatic steatosis 8; Pancreatic pseudocyst 3; Pancreatic failure 14; Immune-mediated pancreatitis 1; Oedematous pancreatitis 11; Obstructive pancreatitis 9; Pancreatic enlargement 5; Pancreas infection 5; Pancreatic calcification 2; Pancreatic duct dilatation 2; Pancreatic mass 2; Computerised tomogram pancreas abnormal 2; Pancreatic abscess 1; Pancreatic infarction 1; Alcoholic pancreatitis 1; Pancreatitis necrotising 19; Haemorrhagic necrotic pancreatitis 1; Pancreatic haemorrhage 1; Pancreatic operation 1; Pancreas divisum 1; Pancreatic atrophy 1; Walled-off pancreatic necrosis 1, Pancreatic injury 1, Peripancreatic fluid collection 1; Pancreatogenous diabetes 1

Biliary colic 105; Primary biliary cholangitis 17; Bile duct stone 16; Biliary dilatation 15; Biliary cyst 10; Bile acid malabsorption 9; Biliary tract disorder 8; Bile output abnormal 6; Biliary sepsis 5; Biliary tract infection; Bile duct stenosis 3; Deficiency of bile secretion 3; Total bile acids increased 3; Biliary cirrhosis 2; Biliary obstruction 1; Biliary fistula 1

Cancerous Pancreas after Pfizer Jabs

Pancreatic carcinoma 32; Pancreatic carcinoma metastatic 4; Pancreatic neoplasm; Adenocarcinoma pancreas 2

Bile duct cancer 5; Biliary adenoma 1; Biliary hamartoma 1

Case Reports

A recent paper by Butt and coworkers looking exclusively at an unvaccinated US population found that COVID-19 patients with pancreatitis had worse in-hospital outcomes for septic shock, acute kidney injury and acute kidney injury requiring hemodialysis. This points to Endotoxin being involved in the Pancreatitis.

New Zealand researchers reported a 43-year-old man suffered Acute Necrotising Pancreatitis 10 hours after administration of his second Pfizer jab. Blood tests on admission to hospital showed high white cell count and neutrophils, low lymphocytes, and high Lipase.

Autoimmune Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is strongly identified as an Autoimmune disease related to IgG4.

Chronic Pancreatitis is often found with Fibrosis that is exacerbated by Alcohol consumption and is induced by Endotoxin. Acinar cells respond to Endotoxin by producing Transforming Growth Factor β (TGF-β), activating Pancreatic Stellate Cells (PSCs), resulting in their proliferation, the production and deposition of collagen 1A1 Fibrogenesis. This is followed by infiltration of Neutrophils and Lymphocytes.

