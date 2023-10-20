Rat Cardiomyocyte Paper

Why not use Human Cells?

The paper in question came from Giessen in Germany.

From the abstract:

In the first 24 h after application, both mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 caused neither functional disturbances nor morphological abnormalities. After 48 h, expression of the encoded spike protein was detected in ventricular Cardiomyocytes for both mRNAs. At this point in time, mRNA-1273 induced arrhythmic as well as completely irregular contractions associated with irregular as well as localized Calcium transients, which provide indications of significant dysfunction of the cardiac Ryanodine receptor (RyR2). In contrast, BNT162b2 increased Cardiomyocyte contraction via significantly increased protein kinase A (PKA) activity at the cellular level. Conclusions and Implications Here we demonstrated for the first time, that in isolated Cardiomyocytes, both mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 induce specific dysfunctions that correlate pathophysiologically to cardiomyopathy. Both RyR2 impairment and sustained PKA activation may significantly increase the risk of acute cardiac events.

Read more about Endotoxin expertise in Giessen.

Cardiomyocytes are hit by Endotoxin

We know all Moderna and Pfizer Jabs contain Endotoxin but the actual amounts are kept secret.

Cardiomyocytes are hit hard by Endotoxin, as shown in a 1996 paper from researchers in Canada.

The Abstract:

To evaluate the effects of the in vivo Endotoxin treatment of the Rat on (1) the contractile responses in the subsequently isolated papillary muscle to Adrenergic and Cholinergic agonists and (2) the biochemical parameters (cyclic GMP, Nitric Oxide synthesis, protein phosphorylation and ADP-ribosyslation) in the subsequently isolated Cardiomyocytes. Following the in vivo Endotoxin treatment (4 mg/kg i.p., 18 h), contractile responses to increasing amounts of Isoprenaline or to increasing amounts of Oxotremorine in the presence of a fixed amount of Isoprenaline were determined in isolated papillary strips. Activities of Nitric Oxide Synthase, Guanylyl Cyclase, as well as phosphorylation of Phospholamban and Troponin-inhibitory subunit, and Pertussis Toxin-catalyzed and endogenous ADP-ribosylations were determined in the intact Cardiomyocytes and subcellular fractions. The increase in the force of contraction by Isoprenaline was reduced, while its inhibition by Oxotremorine was greater in the Endotoxin-treated papillary strips. The activities of both Nitric Oxide Synthase, primarily of the inducible form of the enzyme, and cytosolic Guanylyl Cyclase were higher while the phosphorylations of both Phospholamban and Troponin-inhibitory subunit were of lesser magnitude in the Cardiomyocytes following the in vivo Endotoxin treatment. Pertussis toxin-catalyzed ADP-ribosylation of the 41 kDa polypeptide, which is the alpha subunit of Gi, was also decreased. The results of the present study support the postulate that alterations in both the cyclic AMP and cyclic GMP signalling cascade contribute to the Myocardial dysfunction caused by Endotoxin and cytokines.

Note this paper mentions cyclic AMP and cyclic GMP signalling, which is covered by the Wikipedia page for the enzyme PKA, also known as cAMP-dependent protein kinase.

cAMP has 5,418 line entries under Diseases at the US government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD).

So the fact that we now have it confirmed that Pfizer affects PKA expression comes as no surprise, due to its Endotoxin content alone.

Cardiac Ryanodine Receptor RyR2 Hit by Endotoxin

The Heart Ryanodine Receptor is also hit hard by Endotoxin, as found in Moderna jabs, so no surprises there.

The CTD associates 398 Disease entries with Ryanodine and its Receptor with the Heart damage prominent.

I will build on this contribution but wanted to share early so other researchers can comment and assist with the Endotoxin Cardiomyocyte Damage reference list.