Recently I updated my article on the Spike Protein derived from the Covid19 virus or the synthetic GMO Spike produced by the mRNA jabs to discuss a Zebrafish study by Zheng and coworkers that has been made invalid by Endotoxin contamination of commercial Spike.

Cationic Lipid Study in jeopardy

A recent paper investigating toxic effects of Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) used a number of Research Grade chemicals supplied by Avanti Polar Lipids.

I decided to investigate because I was aware that this company, partnered with Croda, supplied the lipids used to make the Pfizer jabs.

I found this announcement on their website:

They say “Avanti does not test for mycoplasma, fungi or endotoxin in any of our products. Typically, we do not have issues with endotoxin contamination, but we cannot guarantee that of our research products will be mycoplasma, fungi or endotoxin free or sterile. However, Avanti can test for fungi or endotoxin levels and report on a CoA for any research products. If you are interested in this option, our QC group can provide pricing.”

I find this fascinating.

Military Stealth LNP developer Janos Szebeni found preparations made with Avanti Polar Lipids Distearoyl phosphatidylcholine (DSPC), dimyristoyl phosphatidylglycerol (DMPG), cholesterol (Chol) and a-tocopherol were always contaminated with ≤ 10 EU/ml.

Any scientists who did not go to the extra expense of Endotoxin testing with a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) risk their reputation if they use the untested lipids.

The key cationic lipid made by Avanti and used by Serena Omo-Lamai and coworkers is very expensive without Endotoxin testing:

Mice exposed to aerosol Endotoxin

Serena Omo-Lamai and coworkers exposed some of their mice to nebulized Endotoxin (LPS) L2630 supplied by Sigma Aldrich, so that their laboratory air was at risk of Endotoxin contamination of control mice supposedly unexposed.

Chitosan LNPs inhibit LAL test

Costa and coworkers studied LNPs formed from Chitosan and found that they inhibit the LAL test. Interestingly they observed a reduction of LNP diameter.

What should be done?

Serena Omo-Lamai and coworkers should be encouraged to get Endotoxin analyses of all reagents used in their experiments before their preprint is reviewed for formal publication. I note they have not specified the “vehicle” used for injections either.

My earlier article reported that Endotoxin can travel on the surface and inside LNPs.