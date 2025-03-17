Tamiflu, also known as Oseltamivir and other trade names causes Shedding of Viruses that are resistant to it.

The IUPAC name is ethyl (3R,4R,5S)-5-amino-4-acetamido-3-(pentan-3-yloxy)-cyclohex-1-ene-1-carboxylate. It is also known as GS-4104.

Every 3 months I update the Death Toll reported for this drug.

I have not researched additional deaths when it is sold as a generic made in India called Antiflu. Please let me know if someone has delved.

Tamiflu manufacture involves GMO E. coli bacteria.

People took Useless Tamiflu for Covid19

As Meryl Nass recently posted on Substack and on her own website, Tamiflu is useless against Covid19 because the virus lacks the drug target neuraminidase enzyme. But most consumers are unaware of any science, and being desparate and in fear, an unknown number of people took Tamiflu.

My friend Alberto Benavidez kindly dived into VAERS and did a search of Covid19 Jab reports where either Oseltamivir or Tamiflu appeared in the text fields of Jab Adverse Reaction reports. He found over 200, so I will pluck some of the cases out that are more informative. Of course many case reports involve people who were taking numerous other medications that could have contributed to the effects.

Patients infected with Infuenza and Covid19 at the same time

Example VAERS case ID: 2557642

When it first began, I had pain in the left side of my throat like glass was stabbing my throat and diarrhea. I went to the doctor for testing the next day, and they took cultures for testing for the influenza, strep throat and COVID-19 on 01/03/2022. They called me and told I had the flu, but three days later, they called again to say I had COVID-19 on 01/05/2022. She later prescribed me PAXLOVID for treatment; I''m currently on the third day of treatment with 2 days to go. I still have the cough and diarrhea as my symptoms, but I'm slowly getting better.

Note this 72-year-old lady in Texas was given SYNTHROID; JARDIANCE; JANUVIA; amox-K clav; oseltamivir; TAMIFLU; methyl prednisone and then Paxlovid.

In VAERS case ID: 2823998 a 71-year-old lady incorrectly thought here Iodine allergy was related to her symptoms.

Concomitant products included Oseltamivir phosphate for an unknown indication. At the time of the report, ANAPHYLACTIC REACTION (anaphylaxia - closing up to the throat/coughs occasionally) outcome was unknown and INFLUENZA (flu) had not resolved. The patient had no vaccines in the last 4 weeks. Her previous doses included Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax - all of them except for 2024-2025 formula. It was reported that, she had the flu and had never taken Tamiflu in her life. Her doctor assigned it to her but the pharmacist asked her if she had any anaphylaxia - closing up to the throat. Patient stated that She had it with Moderna shot and she had to like to take an allergy medication before she even take the shot. Patient stated the anaphylaxis in the Tamiflu, it was due to the iodine in it. Patient was just wondering did the Moderna shot had anything iodine then she would know she would have to eliminate the Tamiflu.

This is interesting because the Pharmacist was obviously aware of Anaphylaxis risk from Tamiflu.

Cases where the patient Died

VAERS case ID: 2136988

66-year-old lady in Texas

She was given alprazolam, atenolol, atorvastatin, fenofibrate, lansoprazole, levothyroxine, medrol dose pack, tamiflu, venlafaxine

Pfizer COVID Vaccine EUA: COVID-19 case resulting in Hospitalization / Death. Patient received Pfizer Vaccine on 2/03/21, 3/03/2021 and 11/27/2021. Covid19 + 2/07/22. Presented to ED 2/11/22 c/o generalized weakness fever, back pain and leg pain both legs worse on the R leg with swelling and redness on the R leg as well, denies any trauma to the legs, she had a fever at home. Admitted Covid infx, R leg pain and abnormaol troponin. CXR w/some left basal opacity. In the ER BP 151/84 with pulse of 111, the last pulse rate prior to the event was 94. INR was 1.2. Due to increasing swelling on the leg stat CT requested w/DIC labs. At the same time started having AMS, taken for stat brain CT. On arrival back to floor patient was unresponsive and code blue was initiated, Treated with rocephin and steroids. Pt expired 02/11/22.

VAERS case ID: 2324280

60-year-old lady (but referred to as he in text?) in Texas

Pfizer COVID Vaccine EUA: COVID-19 case resulting in Hospitalization / Death. Rec''d Pfizer Vaccines 1/23/2021 and 2/13/2021. Presented to ED 6/10 w/SOB x 1 wk. Recently vacationed. On 6/4, he developed URI sx and went to outside ER where he tested negative for COVID, but + for flu. Prescribed tamiflu and doxycycline x 5days. SOB worsened; readmitted to outside ED where he was intubated for resp dist and transferred to facility. In the ED, afebrile w/HR ranging 90s-100s, and hypotensive requiring levo. Req''d Vent settings of 100/20. Labs significant for BSG 325, Cr 4.0 (baseline around 2.5),cont K 5.9, CO2 20, procal 0.09, trop 0.75, BNP 1000, Lactate 2.5, ABG with pH 7.28, pCO2 46. Hgb normal WBC 12.4. COVID+, flu negative. CTA without PE but w/multifocal PNA. Admitted to ICU. During stay, pt experience uncontrolled hyperglycemia which was tx''d multiple times with lokelma, insulin, ca glu, and bicarbonate. Volume overloaded but unable to diurese given his shock and pressor requirements. Cont''d to decompensate with hypotension and hypoxia. Transitioned to DNR/COT status. Tx''d with remdesivir, cefepime, and decadron. Pt expired on 6/14/22.

Of course Remdesivir might have contributed to her death.

VAERS case ID: 2231348

65-year-old lady in Texas died 5 months after her last jab.

Janssen COVID Vaccine EUA: COVID-19 case resulting in Hospitalization / Death. Moderna COVID Vaccine EUA: COVID-19 case resulting in Hospitalization / Death. Rec''d Janssen Vaccine 5/19/21. Presented to ED when hypotensive at dialysis ctr on 3/28. In ED she was in afib with RVR with HR 120-160, Covid +. Pressures were marginal (60/30s) but mentating well. Given dose of digoxin, abx, and arterial and CVC lines placed. CTA chest showed PNA and PE. Therapeutic paracentesis w/7L removed. Progressed to 4 pressor shock, required intubatioin 3/31. Transitioned to DNR. Treated with dexamethasone, tamiflu, cefepime, vancomycin, and flagyl. Pt expired on 4/9/22.

VAERS case ID: 2576472

66-year-old lady (68 in text), location unknown died 600 days after jab.

Patient is a 68 y.o. female with PMHx of focal epilepsy, SCC of lung, COPD (stage IV), HTN, fibromyalgia presenting with SOB and cough. Assessment and Plan Acute hypoxic respiratory failure with ARDS d/t COVID-19/influenza co-infection w probable superimposed bacterial PNA COPD, not in exacerbation Hx of SCC of R lung Shock Acute encephalopathy with somnolence Hx of focal epilepsy pAF with RVR vs MAT Likely septic shock from coinfection with COVID/influenza and possible superimposed bacterial PNA with ARDS. Remains intubated On high-dose pressors On Tamiflu, Remdesivir, stress dose Decadron Bronchodilators Inflammatory markers elevated 2D echo with EF 70%, grossly unremarkable Aztreonam/doxycycline Palliative care following On IV keppra Therapeutic Lovenox Discussed with critical care Prognosis very poor Discussed with the family at bedside; in keeping with goals of care vasopressors discontinued. Patient peacefully expired today at 8:55 AM in the presence of family. Psychological emotional support provided.

VAERS case ID: 2609376

91-year-old lady in Wisconsin.

1/31/2023 Presents via EMS for evaluation of altered mental status. Family reports she has become increasingly more somnolent over the past several weeks. Nursing staff at LTC facility tried to wake her from a nap this afternoon and she was not waking. Staff reported patient being "clammy." EMS was summoned as patient is a full code. EMS arrived and patient was acutely alert and responsive. Patient indicates that she did not respond to the nursing staff while they were trying to awaken her because they were "just talking stupid." Patient offers no complaints Plan ? Admit patient to ICU, close hemodynamic monitoring, IV fluid resuscitation, broad-spectrum IV antibiotic coverage ceftriaxone plus azithromycin to cover superimposed bacterial pneumonia, complicated UTI ? Treat COVID-19 pneumonia with IV remdesivir and Decadron ? Treat influenza B pneumonia with Tamiflu given acute onset of symptoms ? Oxygen therapy via facemask, wean as needed On admission to ICU, patient desaturated to 85% on room air and was placed on oxygen by facemask improving to 96%. ASSESSMENT/PLAN Active Problems: Complicated UTI (urinary tract infection); COVID-19 virus infection; Influenza B; Encephalopathy; Severe sepsis; Acute metabolic encephalopathy Death report indicates client died Immediate Cause: Covid-19 pneumonia; Other Significant Conditions Contributing: Influenza B, Interstitial Lung Disease. She died at Hospice.

Remdesivir might have contributed to her death.

Foreign report

VAERS case ID: 1440148

73-year-old man in South Africa died 14 days after his jab.

Body pain; Dyspnea; COVID PCR swab positive; COVID PCR swab positive; Death; This is a spontaneous report from a contactable Other HCP (Other Health Professional). A 74-year-old male patient received the first dose of BNT162B2 (PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE, Batch/Lot Number: FA5715; Expiration Date: 31 May 2021) at single dose on 27 May 2021 09:37 at age of 73-year-old for covid-19 immunization. Medical history included hypertensive. Concomitant medications included simvastatin, doxycycline, enoxaparin sodium (CLEXANE), oseltamivir phosphate (TAMIFLU), chlorphenamine maleate (ALLERGEX), betamethasone acetate/betamethasone sodium phosphate (CELESTONE). On 10 Jun 2021, the patient was reported to have experienced body pain and dyspnea and patient was hospitalized from 11 Jun 2021. Patient had COVID PCR swab positive on 13 Jun 2021. The patient died on 13 Jun 2021.

VAERS case ID: 2028057

73-year-old man in Texas.

He was given Albuterol Nebs/MDI Q6H PRN, Amlodipine 2.5 mg QD, Atorvastatin 40 mg QD, Doxycycline 100 mg BID, Furosemide 40 mg QD, Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg BID, Latanoprost 1 drop QD, Losartan 100 mg QD, Metoprolol 50 mg QD, Omeprazole 50 mg QD, Oselt.

Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA: COVID-19 case resulting in Hospitalization / Death. Patient received Pfizer Vaccines on 2/6/2021 and 2/27/2021. Patient presented to physician office on 12/29/2021 complaining of shortness of breath, congestion, cough, body aches, headaches, fatigue and sinus pain x4-5 days. Rapid influenza screen was positive for Influenza B, and patient prescribed oseltamivir, while awaiting COVID PCR results which later resulted as positive as well. Patient presented to ED on 1/2/2022 with increased weakness, dyspnea, and decreased appetite with an SpO2 of 80%. Patient admitted, and continued to decompensate requiring intubation on 1/4/2022. Patient status was DNAR/COT and patient expired.

VAERS case ID: 2408640

77-year-old lady, location unknown.

pt to ED with generalized weakness, increasing SOB, abdominal pain, body aches, fever, nausea; found to be positive for influenza B and COVID; AKI; given Tamiflu, ABX, IV fluids, Heparin; DNR/DNI; experienced ventricular tachycardia with varying arrhythmias; quickly became unresponsive; comfort care; pt passed away in the hospital.

Note she suffered Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

VAERS case ID: 2502028

85-year-old man, location unknown.

Pt admitted to a local health care facility with a positive COVID test and influenza induced SARs pneumonia; hypoxic respiratory failure; started on O2, Tamiflu, Decadron, Remdesivir; pt failed to improve; ABX given; mental status deteriorated; pt began to aspirate with eating; family opted for hospice care in SNF; dc''d to an Assisted Living facility where he passed away.

Another case where Remdesvir might have contributed to his death.

VAERS case ID: 2558533

80-year-old man, location unknown.

Clinical Summary Patient is a 82 y.o. male with a history of lung cancer and OSA who presented to hospital 12/1/2022 unresponsive. Required intubation and found to have multifocal PNA. Hospitalist consulted to assume care out of ICU. Course complicated by acute encephalopathy and dysphagia. Care transitioned to DNRCC 12/13/2022. Hospital course complicated by need for insurance application. Patient passed 12/24/2022. 1. GOC: transitioned to comfort care on 12/13/22 with hospice measures. Patient passed 12/24/2022. 2. Acute metabolic encephalopathy: H/o dementia (on donepezil), but lives independently and performs all ADLs per son. Found unresponsive at home 12/1/22, last known well 11/29/22, GCS 7 on admit. EtOH, UDS, urine cultures, TSH negative. CT imaging on admit non-acute. MRI brain without 12/3/22 non-acute. Patient does not follow commands for neuro exam. Neurology followed. 3. Hypernatremia: Na 156 on 12/4/22. Not further lab work given DNR CC. 4. Community acquired pneumonia: With sepsis on admit. Positive for COVID-19, influenza, and strep pneumoniae on admit. Decadron given 12/1-12/4, stopped d/t worsening mental status. S/p rocephin and tamiflu. Isolation removed 12/12/2022 5. AKI: Baseline creatinine 1.0, creat 2.91 on admit, suspected d/t rhabdomyolysis. Resolved. 6. Hyperkalemia: s/p medical management. No further tx given plan for DNRCC 7. Dysphagia: NGT removed 12/12/2022. Palliative followed 8. Sacral and upper back wounds: both POA and unstagable pressure ulcers. Wound care followed 9. Cervical stenosis: CT C-spine with severe C3-4 foraminal stenosis. MRI C-spine not tolerated d/t intubation.

VAERS case ID: 1325557

53-year-old lady in Japan committed SUICIDE by hanging herself.

suicide (hanging death); This is a spontaneous report from a contactable physician received from the regulatory authority. Regulatory authority report number is v21106329. The patient was a 53-year and 3-month-old female. Body temperature before vaccination was 36.1 degrees centigrade. The patient had a medical history of upper oesophageal carcinoma, and her progress was being regularly followed (details not reported). It was uncertain whether the patient had a family history. No information on concomitant medications was provided. On 24Mar2021, the patient received the first dose of BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY, Solution for injection, Lot number and Expiration date was not reported). On 14 Apr 2021 at 10:10 (the day of vaccination), the patient received the second dose of BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY, Solution for injection, Lot# ER2659, Expiration date 30Jun2021) via an unspecified route of administration as a single dose for COVID-19 immunization. On 16Apr2021 (2 days after the vaccination), the patient died because of suicide (hanging death). It was not reported whether an autopsy was performed. The course of the event was as follows: After the patient received the first dose of BNT162b2 on 24Mar2021, no symptoms occurred. On 14Apr2021, she received the second dose. The patient was rested and observed for 30 minutes after the vaccination, afterwards she did her regular work. While she was working, she did not complain of poor physical conditions. The next day (15 Apr 2021) was a public holiday. On 16 Apr 2021, in early morning, the patient was found dead at home (she killed herself by hanging). The reporting physician classified the event as serious (fatal) and assessed the causality between the event and BNT162b2 as unassessable. Her underlying condition, upper oesophageal carcinoma was other possible cause of the event. The reporting physician commented as follows: It was uncertain if there was a causal relationship between the event and BNT162b2, but it was considered that BNT162b2 might affect brain or psychiatric system like infant abnormal behaviour caused by oseltamivir (TAMIFLU). Therefore, this case has been reported as paying attention should be necessary. There were no scientific grounds (the reporter stated that he had no idea).; Reported Cause(s) of Death: suicide (hanging death).

Note the reporting physician mentioned Tamiflu causing psychiatric harm.

Foreign report.

VAERS case ID: 2775298

78-year-old lady (age 82 in the text) in Canada. The report is quite long.

This 82-year-old female patient who received mepolizumab powder for injection (batch number J92P, expiry date 31-MAY-2026), (batch number SY6M, expiry date 31-OCT-2026) and (batch number YP6H, expiry date 31-MAR-2027) for eosinophilic asthma was enrolled in study Patient Support Program and experienced the occurrence of death. The patient was treated with diltiazem hydrochloride (Apo Diltiaz), amlodipine, bisoprolol, paracetamol (Tylenol), cyanocobalamin (Vit B12), ginkgo biloba extract (Evergreen), prednisone (Prednisone Teva), oseltamivir, amoxicillin trihydrate; clavulanate potassium (Amoxi-Clav), salbutamol (Ventolin) and loperamide. On 22-NOV-2023, the outcome of the peripheral edema was resolved. On 20-DEC-2023, the outcome of the low blood pressure was resolved. The outcome of the hospitalization and diarrhea were resolved and the outcome of the pulmonary edema, worn out, back pain and back pain aggravated were not resolved and the outcome of the pneumonia, influenza, oxygen saturation decreased, blood pressure high, bad dreams, nocturnal enuresis, difficulty breathing, asthenia, oxygen consumption increased, oxygen saturation abnormal, anemia, swelling, expectoration, sciatic nerve injury, cold and renal cyst were unknown and the outcome of the feeling bad, gait disturbance, herpes zoster, helminthic infection and injection site pain were not reported and the outcome of the cough was resolving. The reported cause of death was unknown.

