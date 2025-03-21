Australia’s TGA reports cases of Foetal Death after the mother took Tamiflu, and it also causes Sudden Death in infants, so I am not seriously suggesting doing the Transgender experiment.

Let’s look at one of the 100+ psychological impacts of this very nasty drug, Gender Dysphoria that is also known to be caused by Endotoxin, Fluoride and excess Copper.

We know Robert F Kennedy Jr. is interested in Gender Dysphoria caused by Pesticides.

I hope you decide, after reading this, to help by unsubscribing from anyone you see pushing this deadly Big Pharma pill.

I’ll start by looking at the primary genes responsible.