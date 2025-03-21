Transgender your Child with Tamiflu
Experiment you can do at home! Would you prefer to expose your child in the womb or wait until told to use your TWC Contagion Fear Kit supply?
Australia’s TGA reports cases of Foetal Death after the mother took Tamiflu, and it also causes Sudden Death in infants, so I am not seriously suggesting doing the Transgender experiment.
Let’s look at one of the 100+ psychological impacts of this very nasty drug, Gender Dysphoria that is also known to be caused by Endotoxin, Fluoride and excess Copper.
We know Robert F Kennedy Jr. is interested in Gender Dysphoria caused by Pesticides.
I hope you decide, after reading this, to help by unsubscribing from anyone you see pushing this deadly Big Pharma pill.
I’ll start by looking at the primary genes responsible.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.