Gender Identity Disorder caused by Fluoride
Israel Weizmann Institute studies Fluoride Toxicology, joining dots with creative Artificial Intelligence assisted mapping of harms that give mechanistic insights.
Disposal of Fluoride industrial waste via public drinking water supplies is practised in very few countries. Women and their unborn Children are hit particularly hard.
Dental Fluorosis is the most obvious damage, occurring in over 70% of Americans.
Thanks to a friend called Neuralink on X, this MalaCard can be see in context.
Does Fluoride hit “Gay Genes”?
That would account for the weird society we live in where so-called Gender Diversity leads senior government bureaucrats unable to answer the Question:
What is a Woman?
Update: Transgender US pediatrician and Assistant Secretary for Health prevented documents relating to Fluoridation harms being released in a Federal Court case that has been running since early 2017.1
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/the-fluoride-emails/
Hi all, I have just updated this article with a new photo and reference that many might find interesting.
Medical materials educating 90% of next-generation European doctors have somehow acquired a Chapel Hill stakeholder. Material running through the editing ranks for publication instructed doctors that "any newborn who lives outside of a city with fluoridated water should receive daily *Fluoride Supplementation Drops* so they do not have *Fluoride Deficiency.*" A doctor I know changed this wording to "fluoride exposure" and removed the recommendation to deliver neurotoxic substances. Chapel Hill stepped in and removed them from the editing board.
China has done studies on the neurotoxicity of Fluoride based on a natural experimental / control group because they have some regions with very high levels. They found differences in brain size and structure and argue that the rationale of stronger teeth is not worth sacrificing the brain. Based on the chart displayed in this article, Fluoride would work synergetically with the hormones used in livestock / milk, another US winning strategy.