I was prompted to look at the biochemical mechanisms behind what appears to be a surging trend in government sponsored promotion of “inclusion” and “diversity” and I think those are worthy goals but the hundreds of millions of dollars of Australian taxpayer funds spent on that activity makes me suspicious that we are being prepared to be unquestioning of the cause of increasing abnormal sexual development.

Previously I wrote about Fluoride as a cause of Gender Dysphoria caused by Fluoride.

Masculinized Female rodents Mounting Behaviour

Here is a scheme outlining experiments designed to alter the adult sexual behaviour of Sprague Dawley Rats. Note the Female Rat mounting another Female Rat.

Here is the caption:

Figure 1. Prenatal allergic and postnatal immune challenge models. Ovalbumin (OVA) sensitized or control females were bred and challenged intranasally with OVA or vehicle on gestational day (GD) 15, and pups assessed neonatally for brain-resident immune cell numbers or grown to adulthood for sociosexual behavior testing and neuroanatomical assessment. Neonatal offspring from naive dams were challenged on the day of birth with an intraperitoneal injection of lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin), and the POA assessed on PN4 for spinophilin protein content.

Endotoxin Contamination of Sigma V Ovalbumin

When I read the article by Lenz et al. I decided to check out the Egg White extract Ovalbumin V supplied by Sigma. It is massively contaminated with Endotoxin!

Here is a 2014 paper highlighting that fact.

Note the caption to the supplementary Figure 2 of Sharry et al.

LPS-rich, Sigma grade V, contained 0.004% endotoxin, (400 ng/10 mg OVA), while LPS-free OVA, Hyglos-Endograde, had undetectable levels.

These workers demonstrated that Endotoxin free Ovalbumin produced no difference to Saline.

A more recent paper by Pang and coworkers alerted the world to Endotoxin Contaminated Ovalbumin making numerous studies invalid.

Here is their abstract and the full paper can be viewed free.

Abstract Ovalbumin (OVA) is a model antigen commonly incorporated in smartly designed nanoparticles for delivery into antigen-presenting cells (APC), aiming to investigate the immune activity and therapeutic efficacy of nanoparticles that contain immunoregulatory compounds. However, the immunoresponse observed in nano-immunotherapy may unexpectedly arise from endotoxin impurity of OVA in the nanoparticles. Literature review shows that most researchers did not notice the importance of endotoxin-free OVA when used in nano-immunotherapy studies. Concentration at as low as 5 μg/ml OVA from Sigma-Aldrich (contains 0.625 ng/ml endotoxin) was able to activate APC such as dendritic cells and macrophages. Here, we proposed that the endotoxin impurity in OVA or the finished nanoproducts should be determined by both Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) and cell-based assay, to ensure the endotoxin-free quality of the nanoparticles. The endotoxin in OVA can be removed by endotoxin removal column and phase separation methods and endotoxin-free OVA can be purchased. This perspective alerts the researchers of endotoxin impurity of OVA that may transfer into the finished nanoparticles and introduce an unfavorable immunoregulatory function with false-positive results. OVA with minimal endotoxin level should be used in nano-immunotherapy studies to accurately reflect the true effects of nanoparticles on the immune system.

So I conclude that the paper by Lenz et al. actually demonstrates the effect of prenatal exposure to Endotoxin producing Gender Dysfunction. The authors could have done the experiment but instead wrote:

In this study it was the allergic reaction of the mature dam that impacted the developing fetuses and it is unknown if LPS given during the same period of gestation would have a similar impact.

Brazil leading the understanding

In 2014 Penteado and coworkers looked at the the Transgenerational Effects of Endotoxin injected late in pregnancy.

They found Endotoxin disrupts maternal behavior, reduces nest odor preference in pups, and induces anxiety.

It looks like a few of the works of Thiago B. Kirsten might have to be translated to get the most out of this groups systematic studies, but plenty is available to read in english.

Pfizer product known danger of Masculinization

Australian drug regulators have a specific warning for SAYANA Medroxyprogesterone acetate.

Use in Pregnancy - Category D SAYANA is contraindicated in women who are pregnant. Studies in animals have shown teratogenicity and fetotoxicity with progestogens, including medroxyprogesterone acetate. In addition, high doses of progestogens can cause masculinisation of the female fetus in animals and several reports suggest an association between intrauterine exposure to progestational drugs in the first trimester of pregnancy and genital abnormalities in male and female fetuses in humans. If SAYANA is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while using this drug, the patient should be warned of the potential hazard to the fetus

TGA says Endotoxin is present in SAYANA - how much I wonder?

Menigiomas are caused by Endotoxin in Progesterone.

In 2010 it was shown that higher number of abnormal embryos during preimplantation days of pregnancy are linked to Endotoxin induced Hormone changes including Progesterone and 17β-estradiol.

In 2015 researchers in Mexico examined Human Placentas and found that in vitro Progesterone modulates bacterial endotoxin-induced production of IL-1β, TNFα, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, MIP-1α, and Matrix Metalloprotease 9 (MMP-9) in pre-labor human term placentas.

Feminize your Fish with Endotoxin

The sex ratio of Zebrafish embryos can be altered by exposing the mothers to Endotoxin.

Insect populations affected by Gram-negative Bacteria

Subject for another day. Silkworms and Wasps suffer Femiization from Wolbachia and other Gram-negative Bacteria, so I will have to see what is known about their Endotoxin.

Wow! The key to Parthenogenesis - reproduction of infected females without males.

Transgender Women suffer more Endotoxin Harm

In 2022 it was found Transgender Women with HIV suffer stronger reaction to inflammation via the TLR4 pathway.

Does this have anything to do with exposures in the womb?

Population Control Strategy ?

Many people believe that Bill Gates, WEF, WHO are wanting to reduce Human Population Growth by any means possible, but will the “Selfish Gene” defeat their plans?

I am interested in the fact that many homosexual couples or individuals feel the need to raise a family by artificial insemination (e.g. Mary Lea Trump, Senator Penny Wong), paying for Surrogate baby production, or Adoption.

