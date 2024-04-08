It has been known since 2010 that high oral synthetic Progesterone (Progestin) given by tablet to people recovering from Breast Cancer Surgery suffer Brain Cancers, specifically Meningiomas. The good news is shrinkage of the Menigiomas when the Progesterone is withdrawn.

There are different forms of Meningoma which can occur in a number of locations producing a wide variety of symptoms. Picture credit.

In a recent article Megan Redshaw reported on a study that looked at a large sample of women and concluded that Injected Progesterone, such as Depo-Provera, which contains Medroxyprogesterone Acetate, poses a higher risk that intrauterine or tablet delivery.

Depo-Provera injections commonly hit a woman with about 125 Endotoxin Units, based on my preliminary survey of the literature.

Previously I wrote about Endotoxin in Jabs passing the “Blood Brain Barrier” and activating Microglia.

As Megan Redshaw pointed out after consulting Dr Gareth Evans, there is a strong genetic component to Meningioma, synonymous with Schwannoma that can also occur in the Skin, Eyes, Spine and Peripheral Nerves.

Deaths from Depo-Provera

The US FAERS database shows 388 Deaths, 9,517 Serious Adverse Events Cases (including Deaths) from 16,806 Case Reports.

Meningioma from Covid19 Jabs

Pfizer reported 41 cases of Meningioma (see page 1073) and 2 cases of Spinal meningioma (page 1080) and 5 cases of Schwannoma (page 1079) to 18 June 2022 in its Periodic Safety Update Report.

Moderna and Pfizer jabbees suffered Tumor Haemorrhage within days.