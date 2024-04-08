Meningiomas from Progesterone Injections containing Endotoxin
Synthetic Progesterone causes Meningiomas and Injectable products containing Endotoxin like Depo-Provera increase the risk.
It has been known since 2010 that high oral synthetic Progesterone (Progestin1) given by tablet to people recovering from Breast Cancer Surgery suffer Brain Cancers, specifically Meningiomas. The good news is shrinkage of the Menigiomas when the Progesterone is withdrawn.2
There are different forms of Meningoma which can occur in a number of locations producing a wide variety of symptoms. Picture credit.3
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider upgrading to paid subscriber with extra benefits.
In a recent article Megan Redshaw reported4 on a study5 that looked at a large sample of women and concluded that Injected Progesterone, such as Depo-Provera, which contains Medroxyprogesterone Acetate6, poses a higher risk that intrauterine or tablet delivery.
Depo-Provera injections commonly hit a woman with about 125 Endotoxin Units, based on my preliminary survey of the literature.7
Previously I wrote about Endotoxin in Jabs passing the “Blood Brain Barrier” and activating Microglia.8
As Megan Redshaw pointed out after consulting Dr Gareth Evans, there is a strong genetic component to Meningioma, synonymous with Schwannoma that can also occur in the Skin, Eyes, Spine and Peripheral Nerves.9
Deaths from Depo-Provera
The US FAERS database shows 388 Deaths, 9,517 Serious Adverse Events Cases (including Deaths) from 16,806 Case Reports.
Meningioma from Covid19 Jabs
Pfizer reported 41 cases of Meningioma (see page 1073) and 2 cases of Spinal meningioma (page 1080) and 5 cases of Schwannoma (page 1079) to 18 June 2022 in its Periodic Safety Update Report.
Moderna and Pfizer jabbees suffered Tumor Haemorrhage within days.10
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/24838-progestin
Sudhakar Vadivelu, Leroy Sharer and Michael Schulder. 2010. Regression of multiple intracranial meningiomas after cessation of long-term progesterone agonist therapy. https://thejns.org/view/journals/j-neurosurg/112/5/article-p920.xml
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/meningioma
Megan Redshaw. 5 April 2024. Certain Progestogens Linked to Higher Risk of Bran Tumors, Study Finds. https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/certain-progestogens-linked-to-higher-risk-of-brain-tumors-study-finds-5621031
Noémie Roland, Anke Neumann, Léa Hoisnard, Lise Duranteau, Sébastien Froelich, Mahmoud Zureik, Alain Weill. 2024. Use of progestogens and the risk of intracranial meningioma: national case-control study. https://www.bmj.com/content/384/bmj-2023-078078
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medroxyprogesterone_acetate
Clement M. Haeck, Peter Boyd, Nastasia Dimant, Aur´elie Barrail-Tran, H´el`ene Gouget, Roger Le Grand, Delphine Desjardins, R. Karl Malcolm. Preclinical development and pharmacokinetic assessment in macaques of a multipurpose long-acting injectable suspension containing medroxyprogesterone acetate for contraception and rilpivirine for HIV prevention. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1773224723004422
D Gareth Evans. 2023. NF2-Related Schwannomatosis Synonyms: Neurofibromatosis 2, Neurofibromatosis Type II. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK1201/
Shin Sugasawa, Toshikazu Kimura, Yuan Bae, Toshio Kumasaka, Shunsuke Ichi. 2022. Two Cases of Rare Intratumoral Hemorrhage Following COVID-19 Vaccination. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9831113/
Thank you!!!