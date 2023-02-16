Billions have been told Jab Symptoms are “Normal”

Start by looking at what happens when 1 nanogram/kg of Bacterial Endotoxin (LipoPolySaccharide, LPS) is injected intravenously, with some going into the Brain of a Human Volunteer.

In this experiment, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) using radiotracer [11C]PBR28, which attaches to the 18-kDa Translocator Protein (TSPO) in Human Microglia, produced a Volume of distribution (V T ), which is proportional to the availability of TSPO binding sites.

Fig. 1. LPS administration significantly increases [11C]PBR28 binding (VT) from baseline in healthy control subjects (n = 8) shown in A, regional percent increase in VT averaged across subjects (error bars are SEM). (B) VT for each subject averaged across regions examined in high-affinity (squares) and mixed-affinity binders (circles), and (C) average VT images with the magnetic resonance image (MRI) shown for anatomical reference (Top row). Significance level was *P < 0.01 (linear mixed models) of the difference between baseline and post-LPS challenge scans.

Inflammatory markers increased significantly for TNF-α (time effect: F 4,27 = 9.8, P < 0.001), IL-6 (F 4,7 = 8.5, P = 0.008), IL-8 (F 4,27 = 11.0, P < 0.001), and IL-10 (F 4,7 = 13.7, P = 0.002), with maximum increases occurring at 120–180 min (P = 0.001–0.0001), followed by gradual decreases. Increase of IFN-γ as displayed was observed but described as not statistically significant.

Now look at the Symptoms reported by the volunteers after intravenous injection of Endotoxin.

Note the Fatigue, Headache, Muscle Pain and Shivering (which some describe as Chills), decreased Alertness, Energy, Focus, “Pep” and Social Interest. Volunteers suffered significant decrease in Systolic (−5 mmHg) and Diastolic (−10 mmHg) Blood pressure, and an increase in Heart Rate (+25 bpm) and Temperature (+2.0 °C, Fever) from baseline levels. Does the reduction in Blood Pressure result in Syncope?

Now look at the 5,198,111 AusVaxSafety Decoy Survey reports from Australia after Pfizer Jabs to 23 January 2023. We see Fatigue, Headache, Muscle Pain and Fever.

How much Endotoxin is in each vial of Pfizer Jab?