Endotoxin is an Endocrine Disruptor. Let’s look at Estrogen in Men and Women and how Jabbing Harms are affected.

This Figure is from a useful 2022 review by Chen and coworkers showing the role of Estrogen Receptors Alpha and Beta located at the cell nucleus and a related G-Protein-coupled Estrogen Receptor 1 (GPER1), previously known as GPR30 in cell membranes. Estrogen Receptor positive means cells that have a protein that binds to the hormone Estrogen.

But the title of my contribution “HOW DOES ESTROGEN ENHANCE ENDOTOXIN TOXICITY? LET ME COUNT THE WAYS” comes from an inspiring 1998 article written by an expert in Liver disease, JACQUELYN J. MAHER, from the Liver Center and Department of Medicine University of California San Francisco.

It provides a great guide with references going back to papers by Nolan and coworkers published in 1968 on the effects of Estrogen enhancing Endotoxin harms. Maher’s article was inspired by a paper Ikejima and coworkers on Liver Endotoxin damage.

Recently I wrote about German researchers demonstrating that Women are more susceptible than Men to Endotoxin Jabbing, but that study only used Women using Hormone Supplements to prevent damage to any unplanned Pregnancies.

In 1935 it was shown that Pregnant Women, with higher than normal Estrogen levels, are far more susceptible to Endotoxin poisoning.

I also wrote about gender disparity in Endotoxin and its Liver damage soon after joining Substack.

I brought information available on Gender Disparity of Jab Harms to June 2023 in my Chapter in the very popular AMPS Book that has played a key role in obtaining various Australian Federal Government Inquiries.

