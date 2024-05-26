Numerous people, including me, have written about the fact that Women of all ages are hit harder than men by the crazy Covid19 Jabs.

But that is the case for numerous other Jabs as has been studied in Human volunteers.

In 2022 Korin Miller wrote an excellent introduction to the topic and showed Jab Pushers were keen to discount the reports and write them off as “psychological”.

Paul Ehrlich Institute in Germany has special expertise in using Humans for Jab experimentation and have proven in 2015 the sex differences are the result of differing response to Endotoxin.

I’ll make this a paywalled article as most of my paid subscribers are Women.

Might free it up later, so please share to a wider audience.