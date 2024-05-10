As readers know I think the Albanese Warmonger Federal Government of Australia is the worst Labor disaster to hit our once proud country.

This week I was disgusted by the latest announcement, part of which I show here:

If you read below the headline, you soon discover it is about a paltry $49 Million that won’t start being spent until July 2025.

Compare that to the $368,000,000,000 so far promised for the AUKUS Submarine Fiasco and the $ Billions already sent to the UK and USA to prop up the Weapons manufacturing sites involved.

I am especially disgusted with Ged Kearney, former leader of the Australian Trade Union movement, and now Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care. She should hang her head in shame.

Pfizer reported Hundreds of Endometriosis Cases

In its PSUR3 Pfizer reported the following case numbers after its Process 2 Poojabs.

Endometrial atrophy 5

Endometrial disorder 21

Endometrial dysplasia 1

Endometrial hyperplasia 18

Endometrial hypertrophy 1

Endometrial hypoplasia 3

Endometrial thickening 44

Endometriosis 371

Endometriosis caused by Jabbing hits women quickly, as this case shows. Here is a Lady diagnosed using high tech MRI equipment 26 days after her second Pfizer jab Lot FE8235.

She did not have to wait for 14 months as Mark Butler and Ged Kearney are forcing on Australian Women to do just for a 45 Minute consultation.

Where was this lady given Endometriosis? See if can find out as this is a “Foreign Report” in the US VAERS database.

Progression to Endometrial Cancer from Jabs

Pfizer reported cases in PSUR3:

Endometrial adenocarcinoma 8

Endometrial cancer 12

Endometrial cancer metastatic 1

Previously I wrote about Endotoxin in Jabs resulting in flooding of the Peritoneal Cavity with the toxin and how it causes a particular Cancer, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei that is thought to be suffered by a member of the British Royal Family.

Endometriosis directly Caused by Endotoxin

No surprise that direct injection of Endotoxin into the Uterus of experimental animals causes Endometriosis every time.

Gonadotrophin‐Releasing Hormone Agonist worsens Endotoxin Induced Endometriosis

Studies in Women are of course superior to the use of Rodents or other animals.

Researchers in Japan found that Gonadotrophin‐Releasing Hormone agonist (GnRHa) treatment further worsens intrauterine microbial colonization, with the consequent occurrence of endometritis in Women with Endometriosis.

Endometriosis was reported by one subject in a GSK Flu Jab trial

This tragic effect of jabbing clearly has nothing to do with “Spikeopathy” because Endometriosis is caused by any jab containing Endotoxin.

For example, Endometriosis was reported by one subject in a 2015 GSK Flu Jab trial.

As usual I am circulating early, approaching email length limit. Will add more material later.

Looking forward to your comments.