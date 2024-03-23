“Peritoneal Adenocarcinoma is characterized by build-up of Mucus in the Peritoneal Cavity. Mucus secreting cells may attach to the peritoneal lining and continue to secrete mucus. The majority of cases represent tumor spread from a primary low-grade mucinous neoplasm of the Appendix”.

It has been confirmed that the Princess of Wales has undergone surgery and treatment for post-surgery identified Cancer.

Unconfirmed reports claim she specifically had Pseudomyxoma Peritonei.

Understanding Lymph Nodes is vital to surgery and subsequent treatment of Pseudomyxoma Peritonei.

NovaVax reported 1 case of Pseudomyxoma Peritonei in its post-marketing update.

Endotoxin initiates the well-known inflammatory cascade in Rat Peritoneal Mast Cells. TNF-α stimulates Mucin Hypersecretion.

Because Pseudomyxoma Peritonei is rare, I decided to look at other Mucin diseases and quickly found Endotoxin is a common cause.

Readers will recall that Jabbing in the arm causes Leaky Gut, allowing a flood of Endotoxin from the Bowel into the Bloodstream, which is a positive feedback loop.

I will probably add some more scientific references later. The Wikipedia page shows how nasty this Cancer is.

Over-expression of p53

It has been found that over-expression of p53 in patients is correlated with females, higher grade cancer and worse survival.

Cecal ligation and puncture causes a flood of Endotoxin in rats resulting in increased p53 expression.

Possible Therapy discussed in a recent paper.

Kate Middleton is married to my distant cousin. Everyone wishes her well.