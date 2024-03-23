Pseudomyxoma Peritonei and other Mucin Diseases caused by Endotoxin
In the news recently, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei is a rare peritoneal adenocarcinoma
“Peritoneal Adenocarcinoma is characterized by build-up of Mucus in the Peritoneal Cavity. Mucus secreting cells may attach to the peritoneal lining and continue to secrete mucus. The majority of cases represent tumor spread from a primary low-grade mucinous neoplasm of the Appendix”.1
It has been confirmed that the Princess of Wales has undergone surgery and treatment for post-surgery identified Cancer.
Unconfirmed reports claim she specifically had Pseudomyxoma Peritonei.
Understanding Lymph Nodes is vital to surgery and subsequent treatment of Pseudomyxoma Peritonei.2
NovaVax reported 1 case of Pseudomyxoma Peritonei in its post-marketing update.3
Endotoxin initiates the well-known inflammatory cascade in Rat Peritoneal Mast Cells.4 TNF-α stimulates Mucin Hypersecretion.5
Because Pseudomyxoma Peritonei is rare, I decided to look at other Mucin diseases and quickly found Endotoxin is a common cause.6
Readers will recall that Jabbing in the arm causes Leaky Gut, allowing a flood of Endotoxin from the Bowel into the Bloodstream, which is a positive feedback loop.
I will probably add some more scientific references later. The Wikipedia page shows how nasty this Cancer is.7
Over-expression of p53
It has been found that over-expression of p53 in patients is correlated with females, higher grade cancer and worse survival.8
Cecal ligation and puncture causes a flood of Endotoxin in rats resulting in increased p53 expression.9
Possible Therapy discussed in a recent paper.10
Kate Middleton is married to my distant cousin. Everyone wishes her well.
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=disease&acc=MESH%3AD011553
Cherie P. Parungo, David I. Soybel, Yolonda L. Colson, Sang-Wook Kim, Shunsuke Ohnishi, Alec M. De Grand, Rita G. Laurence, Edward G. Soltesz, Fredrick Y. Chen, Lawrence H. Cohn, Moungi G. Bawendi and John V. Frangioni. Lymphatic Drainage of the Peritoneal Space: A Pattern Dependent on Bowel Lymphatics. Ann Surg Oncol. 2007 February ; 14(2): 286–298.
NovaVax. 2022. COVID-19 Vaccine (NVX-CoV2373). Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation Report, Version No. 02. Reporting Interval: 20-Jun-2022 to 19-Dec-2022
I Leal-Berumen, P Conlon and J S Marshall. 1994. IL-6 production by rat peritoneal mast cells is not necessarily preceded by histamine release and can be induced by bacterial lipopolysaccharide. https://journals.aai.org/jimmunol/article-abstract/152/11/5468/26259/IL-6-production-by-rat-peritoneal-mast-cells-is
M G Smirnova, J P Birchall and J P Pearson. 2000. TNF-ALPHA IN THE REGULATION OF MUC5AC SECRETION: SOME ASPECTS OF CYTOKINE-INDUCED MUCIN HYPERSECRETION ON THE IN VITRO MODEL/ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043466600907634
David Steiger, Jon Hotchkiss, Lalit Bajaj, Jack Harkema, and Carol Basbaum. 1995. Concurrent Increases in the Storage and Release of Mucin-like Molecules by Rat Airway Epithelial Cells in Response to Bacterial Endotoxin. https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/abs/10.1165/ajrcmb.12.3.7873197
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pseudomyxoma_peritonei
Shreya Shetty, Peter Thomas, PhD, Bala Ramanan, Poonam Sharma, Venkatesh Govindarajan and Brian Loggie. Kras mutations and p53 overexpression in pseudomyxoma peritonei: association with phenotype and prognosis. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022480412009729
Wuyang Lv, Longge Xue, Lei liang, Dongyang Liu, Cuicui Li, Jia Liao, Yingyu Jin. 2023. Endotoxin induced acute kidney injury modulates expression of AQP1, P53 and P21 in rat kidney, heart, lung and small intestine. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0288507
Aarifa Nazmeen. 2023. Possible Therapeutics for Pseudomyxoma Peritonei: A Rare, Lethal, and the Least Investigated Disease. https://www.scielo.br/j/jcol/a/mMMBkL6jTcq6gDn3mKmF7RP/#
Which jab was likely given?
