Biden Superspreader following old McCullough Pfizer Paxlovid Protocol gets Covid19 yet again
Breathing on everyone he meets on the hustings, Joe Biden keeps on being Jabbed and repeats intake of the deadly Pfizer Paxlovid pills.
Americans are not at all surprised that their aging President is infected again with Covid19 after his multiple Pfizer Jabs and exhaling the virus on everyone he meets.1
Americans apparently not at all concerned about him popping more Pfizer Paxlovid pills2 as used in the Peter A McCullough Covid19 Treatment Protocol.345
Deaths from Paxlovid
US FAERS database reports 359 Deaths and 7,496 Serious Adverse cases from 45,011 case reports to 31 March 2024.
On 22 March 2024, Peter McCullough reported that the Pfizer Paxlovid that he had been promoting since 2020 produces Covid19 Rebound.6
Are the Democrats trying to bump off Biden with Pills rather than Bullets?
