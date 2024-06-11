Jab Endotoxin Deaths per Million Adverse Reaction Reports - Best Dose response we have
Imperfect data demands the best use of it minimizing extraneous factors and pointing to unknowns. Endotoxin is a major cause of Jab Deaths, especially in the first week.
Every Jab manufacturer and regulatory authority clamps down on Endotoxin levels as “Top Secret” information. Very few independent researchers get hold of vile vials and do their own analysis. Here are Endotoxin measurements from Geier in 1978.1
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And more from 2002.2
And here is a Table from 2011 review by Brito and Singh.3
We have VAERS and other databases that are generally acknowledged as being under-reported and there is no way of establishing actual casualties. We often don’t know what proportion of manufactured jabs were actually given.
But, we can look at one crucial internal relationship - the Ratio of Deaths to Adverse Reaction Reports, as I recently used to show Bivalent Covid19 Jabs are more lethal than Monovalent.4
In 2002 Geier looked at Deaths to total reports in VAERS.
Our good friend Albert recently did a dive into VAERS Jab Deaths and Reports, including Foreign Reports.5 There are problems sorting out duplicates, for example some people who died might have had a number of different jabs on the same day.
At present I will plug in the derivative values that I have made from his chart and other references.
So here goes:
Jab Name Deaths per Million Adverse Reaction Reports.
Whole-DTP 32,911
DTaP 31,687
Pfizer Monovalent 5,131
Pfizer Bivalent 10,645
AstraZeneca 5,838
Moderna Monovalent 2,336
Moderna Bivalent 9,425
Adenovirus 14,084
Anthrax 3,297
Cholera 5,524
Dengue 712,802
Diphtheria 16,119
Ebola 19,607
Encephalitis 9,209
Haemophilus 31,085
Hepatitis A 3,577
Hepatitis B 21,975
HPV 8,712
Inclisiran 24,684
Influenza 11,210
Lyme 4,043
Measles 4,978
Meningitis 5,666
Mumps 4,702
Patisiran 131,644
Pertussis 17,660
Plague 107,142
Pneumonia 18,060
Polio 25,987
Rabies 29,715
Rotavirus 24,609
RSV 8,259
Rubella 4,633
Shingles 3,895
Smallpox 2,925
Tetanus 42,556
Tuberculosis 126,927
Typhoid 3,166
Varicella 2,276
Yellow Fever 14,218
Gier 1978
Geier 2002.
Luis A Brito and Manmohan Singh. 2011. COMMENTARY: Acceptable Levels of Endotoxin in Vaccine Formulations During Preclinical Research. https://jpharmsci.org/article/S0022-3549(15)32346-7/fulltext