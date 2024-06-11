Every Jab manufacturer and regulatory authority clamps down on Endotoxin levels as “Top Secret” information. Very few independent researchers get hold of vile vials and do their own analysis. Here are Endotoxin measurements from Geier in 1978.

And more from 2002.

And here is a Table from 2011 review by Brito and Singh.

We have VAERS and other databases that are generally acknowledged as being under-reported and there is no way of establishing actual casualties. We often don’t know what proportion of manufactured jabs were actually given.

But, we can look at one crucial internal relationship - the Ratio of Deaths to Adverse Reaction Reports, as I recently used to show Bivalent Covid19 Jabs are more lethal than Monovalent.

In 2002 Geier looked at Deaths to total reports in VAERS.

Our good friend Albert recently did a dive into VAERS Jab Deaths and Reports, including Foreign Reports. There are problems sorting out duplicates, for example some people who died might have had a number of different jabs on the same day.

At present I will plug in the derivative values that I have made from his chart and other references.

So here goes:

Jab Name Deaths per Million Adverse Reaction Reports.

Whole-DTP 32,911

DTaP 31,687

Pfizer Monovalent 5,131

Pfizer Bivalent 10,645

AstraZeneca 5,838

Moderna Monovalent 2,336

Moderna Bivalent 9,425

Adenovirus 14,084

Anthrax 3,297

Cholera 5,524

Dengue 712,802

Diphtheria 16,119

Ebola 19,607

Encephalitis 9,209

Haemophilus 31,085

Hepatitis A 3,577

Hepatitis B 21,975

HPV 8,712

Inclisiran 24,684

Influenza 11,210

Lyme 4,043

Measles 4,978

Meningitis 5,666

Mumps 4,702

Patisiran 131,644

Pertussis 17,660

Plague 107,142

Pneumonia 18,060

Polio 25,987

Rabies 29,715

Rotavirus 24,609

RSV 8,259

Rubella 4,633

Shingles 3,895

Smallpox 2,925

Tetanus 42,556

Tuberculosis 126,927

Typhoid 3,166

Varicella 2,276

Yellow Fever 14,218