Latest UK Deaths and Yellow Card Adverse Event reports allow comparison of Relative Lethality and some might be surprised at the results.

Pfizer Monovalent 5,131

Pfizer Bivalent 10,645

AstraZeneca 5,838

Moderna Monovalent 2,336

Moderna Bivalent 9,425

Unspecified Jab 31,488

Meanwhile my very good friend Christie Laura Grace has informed us that the US FDA is absolutely refusing to disclose any information about Batch to Batch analysis.

Endotoxin is prime suspect IMHO. What do you think?