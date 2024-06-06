Pfizer and Moderna Bivalent Jabs are more Deadly than Monovalent
Updating my article from January 2023
Updating my article from January 2023.1
Latest UK Deaths and Yellow Card Adverse Event reports allow comparison of Relative Lethality and some might be surprised at the results.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Pfizer Monovalent 5,131
Pfizer Bivalent 10,645
AstraZeneca 5,838
Moderna Monovalent 2,336
Moderna Bivalent 9,425
Unspecified Jab 31,488
Meanwhile my very good friend Christie Laura Grace has informed us that the US FDA is absolutely refusing to disclose any information about Batch to Batch analysis.2
page 2
Endotoxin is prime suspect IMHO. What do you think?
2
https://x.com/_HeartofGrace_/status/1798460071363420482