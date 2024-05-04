There were Zero Deaths in the Saline Placebo group.

During the trial there were very few cases of Corona virus infection, 44 in those given SpikoGen versus 19 receiving Placebo.

One has to look at the Supplementary documents to find the Deaths mentioned:

2 deaths occurred in this study. First was a COVID-19-related death in the SpikoGen® group that happened to a volunteer between the first and second injection. The second death was due to the myocardial infarction happening to a volunteer in the SpikoGen® group after watching the football game and being influenced by loss of his favorite team. This volunteer also had just received the first dose. The death occurred 2 months after receiving the first dose. The second dose was delayed due to the development of COVID-19.

As mentioned in my earlier article the Adjuvant used was designed to attack the TLR9 receptors of cells throughout the body.

Here I will summarize the Serious Adverse Events suffered by the SpikoGen Jabbees whose aggregate data is given after their First and Second Jab 21 days later.