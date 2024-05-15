In 1992 researchers in Israel reported that injection of Mice with Endotoxin followed by injection of West Nile Virus 25 (WN-25) resulted in 83% Encephalitis and Death, compared with <5% in controls.

Similar results were obtained with neuroadapted Sindbis virus (SVN) with 62% mortality compared with 6% in the nontreated group.

They proved that neuroinvasion of the viruses was due to direct penetration of the viruses through the blood-brain barrier (BBB). Endotoxin (LPS) did not induce WN-25 encephalitis in LPS-insensitive C3H/HeJ mice, compared with 100% neuroinvasion in C3H/HeB mice. Induction of neuroinvasion could be transferred to C3H/HeJ mice by transfusion with serum obtained from LPS-treated, LPS-responsive mice.

The impact of the Brain Neuroinvasion caused by the Endotoxin was dramatic.

The Figure caption reads:

Induction of SVN encephalitis and mortality by LPS. CD-1 mice were injected intraperitoneally with LPS (100μg/mouse) or pyrogenfree saline, followed 2 h later with SVN (150,000 PFU/0.2 ml i.v.). Mice inoculated intracerebrally (i.c.) were given 10 PFU in 0.03 ml PBS. No additional mortality was observed until 21 d after inoculation. P ≤ 0.01 when compared with the SVN/saline or the LPS only groups.

So we can understand that Jabbees exposed to circulating viruses up to 48 hours after their jab are likely to have live viruses enter and multiply inside their Brains.

Question

How many Jabbees have a reservoir of live viruses in their Brains after exposure that will eventually cause Encephalitis and Death within days to months, contributing to Excess Death statistics?