A quick search for IgA Nephropathy on PubMed finds 12,460 papers, so I will just select a sample of those that mention Endotoxin, which kills over 7 Million people each year by destroying multiple organs, including the Kidney.

IgA Nephropathy + Endotoxin finds 40 papers

IgA nephropathy + LPS finds 68 papers

IgA nephropathy + Lipopolysaccharide 104 papers

If I were to write a paper for peer reviewed publication I would have to read all of them including their supplementary data to meet traditional academic standards.

There are numerous types of Kidney Cells and that influences your search.

Kidney cells damaged by Endotoxin are shown in this Figure.

Mesangial Cell IgA Nephropathy deliberately caused by Endotoxin

Top of the list found was an interesting paper where IgA Nephropathy was induced in Mesangial Cells by hitting them with Endotoxin (LPS) and studying whether the drug Artemisinin ameliorated the deliberate damage.

IgA Nephropathy Mechanism well understood

As expected, experiments confirm IgA Nephropathy caused by Endotoxin originating from Bacteria in the gut, proceeds via the TLR4 pathway.

US CTD Database on IgA Nephropathy

The US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database shows Endotoxin Induced IgA Nephropathy proceeds via AGT, AURKB, C1QA, C1QB, CD163, CFHR3, FOXM1, GPR183, KIF15, MERTK, NOTCH2, PCR1, TGFB1 and TIMP1 Genes.

Three of these genes are also linked to Fluoride induced IgA Nephropathy.

Ketamine induced IgA Nephropathy shares 4 of the Endotoxin linked genes.

