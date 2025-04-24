IgA Nephropathy caused by Endotoxin
Kidney Failure is a major cause of Death and the naming of the disease depends on whether laboratory tests are done and focus of the medicos
A quick search for IgA Nephropathy on PubMed finds 12,460 papers1, so I will just select a sample of those that mention Endotoxin, which kills over 7 Million people each year by destroying multiple organs, including the Kidney.
IgA Nephropathy + Endotoxin finds 40 papers2
IgA nephropathy + LPS finds 68 papers3
IgA nephropathy + Lipopolysaccharide 104 papers4
If I were to write a paper for peer reviewed publication I would have to read all of them including their supplementary data to meet traditional academic standards.
There are numerous types of Kidney Cells and that influences your search.
Kidney cells damaged by Endotoxin are shown in this Figure.5
Mesangial Cell IgA Nephropathy deliberately caused by Endotoxin
Top of the list found was an interesting paper where IgA Nephropathy was induced in Mesangial Cells by hitting them with Endotoxin (LPS) and studying whether the drug Artemisinin ameliorated the deliberate damage.6
IgA Nephropathy Mechanism well understood
As expected, experiments confirm IgA Nephropathy caused by Endotoxin originating from Bacteria in the gut7, proceeds via the TLR4 pathway. 8
See also my article on Jab Induced Kidney Failure.9
US CTD Database on IgA Nephropathy
The US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database shows Endotoxin Induced IgA Nephropathy proceeds via AGT, AURKB, C1QA, C1QB, CD163, CFHR3, FOXM1, GPR183, KIF15, MERTK, NOTCH2, PCR1, TGFB1 and TIMP1 Genes.1011
Three of these genes are also linked to Fluoride induced IgA Nephropathy.12
Ketamine induced IgA Nephropathy shares 4 of the Endotoxin linked genes.13
Please let me know which papers on IgA Nephropathy caused by Endotoxin you find most useful.
Would you like me to survey the literature on Endotoxin hitting other Kidney cell types, such as Podocytes ?
