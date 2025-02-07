As well as Endotoxin, Escherichia coli bacteria produce Shiga-Like Toxin that kills people by destroying their Kidneys. How much Shiga-Like Toxin is in Jab Vials?

Here is a cartoon/ribbon representation of Shiga Toxin Type 2 (Stx2) from E. coli. A-subunit shown above (viridian), and B-pentamer subunits (multicolored) below.

Following my chosen focus, I checked the latest PubMed peer reviewed publications database. One has to tune searches after examining the collection, e.g. Sudden Kidney Injury is not as popular as Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). Acute Renal Failure (AFR) would also help with refining your search if you have time and iinclination.

Starting with Kidney Endotoxin, I found 5,531 papers starting in 1927.

With Kidney Lipopolysaccharide, there are 5,661 papers from 1951

With Kidney LPS there are 4,745 papers starting in 1975

Euphemisms for Death

Reading about Sudden Kidney Failure one must remember that unless a Kidney Transplant could be arranged, most patients actually die.

John Beaudoin has gathered more data from Death certificates in Connecticut which shows a surge from 2020 to 2023 while Covid19 Deaths declined.

Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS)

Those in the know understand at cellular level what Fatal Kidney Damage looks like and Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) is one term used.

In 2006 Keepers and coworkers reported that Endotoxin and Shiga Toxin both destroy Kidneys and do it faster in Synergy.

Here we see their Figures 5 and 6 examining the effects on Mice Kidneys.

Note the Fibrin deposition and Red Blood Cell (RBC) congestion at low magnification.

Transmission Electron Microscopy in Figure 6 revealed endothelial cell damage and abnormal podocytes.

2019 paper on Feedback Loop Mechanism

One paper that caught my eye was a paper from Chinese researchers using Rats who concluded that:

Our results show for the first time that gut-derived Endotoxin, resulting from an increased intestinal permeability after severe renal IR (surgically induced Ischemia Reperfusion), subsequently amplifies intrarenal inflammatory response by activation renal TLR4 signaling.

Subscribers will recall that I have mentioned that a Jab in the Arm results in a Leaky Gut, which fits nicely with the impact on the Kidneys as just one of multiple organs damaged. IL1-β initiates the Positive Feedback Loop.

Here is their Figure 1.

Fig. 1 The intestinal consequences of renal IR induced AKI. Renal function was evaluated by serum urea (a) and creatinine (b) levels. Kidney and Ileum morphological alterations were evaluated by HE stained sections (original magnification× 200) and scored (c-f). Intestinal permeability was evaluated by serum D-lactic (g) and an ex vivo isolated sac method (h). The level of serum Endotoxin was measured using a Kinetic Turbidimetric LAL method (i). Bacterial load was measured at Liver (j) and Mesenteric Lymph Nodes (k). Bacterial load was represented by relative bacterial load in log as quantified by qPCR of 16S primer targets normalized to β-actin. Higher values represent more bacteria. Data are expressed by mean ± SD. The two-tailed unpaired t test was used (n = 5 per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001

Note that this work showed that use of the Fluorinated aromatic antibiotic Norfloxacin did not help as hoped.

Cytokine Storm and Fatal Kidney Disease

In 2004 Simmons and coworkers studied survivors versus non survivors and identified the key Cytokines.

Note IL-6 that I have discussed earlier and C Reactive Protein (CRP) and IL1-β are the most significant indicators.

Searching PubMed for “C Reactive Protein Endotoxin” finds 1,115 papers, “C Reactive Protein Lipopolysaccharide” 1,665 papers and “C Reactive Protein LPS” gives you 799 papers.

In 1990 new techniques were developed to follow Endotoxin and Sepsis Kidney damage by Suffredini and coworkers.