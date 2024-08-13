In my recent article I pointed to a new patent application by Drew Weissman and colleagues in which it was revealed that mRNA LNP jabs massively increased Endotoxin Interleukin-6 damage and death.

And I pointed to a huge literature of 114,582 peer-reviewed papers covering Interleukin-6 when searching PubMed using that term and 197,744 peer-reviewed papers searching on the abbreviation IL-6.

On the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) we find a useful Human Curated Chart of IL-6 induced Diseases. They list 2,990 Diseases caused by IL-6.

CTD also displays the plethora of IL-6 synonyms and this chart clearly shows Endotoxin as the dominant cause of increased expression of this deadly Cytokine.

Searching PubMed for Weissman Interleukin 6 yields 26 papers. So perhaps we can look at that sample. Not all Weissman references match Drew.

A free paper by Weissman and very many co-authors pops up in which he and coworkers promoted Interleukin-6 receptor antagonists Tocilizumab and Sarilumab in Covid19 patients.

Deaths from Tocilizumab

To 30 June 2024, US FAERS shows 7,064 Deaths from Tocilizumab.

Death rate is 80,230 per million case reports.

In Australia there have been 30 Deaths from 2,378 cases where it was the single suspected drug, which is a Death rate is 12,615 per million case reports, pehaps due to lower reporting rates to TGA DAEN.

Deaths from Sarilumab

To 30 June 2024, US FAERS shows 849 Deaths from Sarilumab.

Death rate is 56,789 per million case reports.

More papers from Weissman

I will list them now and expand commentary later.

In 1993 Weissman, Poli, Bousseau and Anthony Fauci looked at reducing Cytokine Storm in HIV infection and replication.

In 1994 Weissman, Poli and Anthony Fauci published a paper showing that Interleukin 10 reduced the inflammation caused by HIV forming IL-6 in human cells.

In 2013 Weissman investigated IL-6 in relation to HIV.

Also in 2013 Weissman reported on the use of pseudouridine-modified mRNA to reduce IL-6 generated by mmune reaction.

In 2016 Weissman looked ar rising systemic Interleukin 6 in Tuberculosis victims.

At the height of mass jabbing, Weissman submitted a paper that announced that LNPs in combination with Inflammation caused by Endotoxin or other conditon are inflammatory. It was Received 10 November 2020; Received in revised form 14 November 2021; Accepted 19 December 2021. Why delay for 13 months?

Part of the Abstract reveals why:

Herein, we induce an acute-inflammation model in mice with lipopolysaccharide (LPS = Endotoxin) intratracheally (IT), 1 mg kg−1, or intravenously (IV), 2 mg kg−1, and then IV administer modmRNA-LNP, 0.32 mg kg−1, after 4 h, and screen for inflammatory markers, such as pro-inflammatory cytokines. ModmRNA-LNP at this dose caused no significant elevation of cytokine levels in naive mice. In contrast, shortly after LPS immune stimulation, modmRNA-LNP enhanced inflammatory cytokine responses, Interleukin-6 (IL-6) in serum and Macrophage Inflammatory Protein 2 (MIP-2) in liver significantly. Our report identifies this phenomenon as inflammation exacerbation (IE), which was proven to be specific to the LNP, acting independent of mRNA cargo, and was demonstrated to be time- and dose-dependent. Macrophage depletion as well as TLR3 −/− and TLR4−/− knockout mouse studies revealed macrophages were the immune cells involved or responsible for IE.

In November 2021 Weissman and coworkers announced that LNPs are inflammatory.

December 2022 saw a paper on long-term outcomes.

In this bayesian adaptive randomized clinical platform trial that included 4869 critically ill patients with COVID-19, the probability was high that IL-6 receptor antagonists and antiplatelet agents improved survival at 6 months (posterior probabilities of superiority of >99.9% and 95.0%, respectively). Long-term outcomes were not improved with therapeutic anticoagulation (11.5%), convalescent plasma (54.7%), or lopinavir-ritonavir (31.9%) and were worsened with hydroxychloroquine (posterior probability of harm, 96.8%). Corticosteroids did not improve long-term outcomes, although enrollment had been terminated early in response to external evidence.

Question for Dear Readers

Would you like me to add the 2,990 Diseases caused by IL-6 listed by the US Government CTD?