Thanks to my friend Stephen for alerting me to a new University of Pennsylvania Patent Application published on 31 July 2024.

The principal inventors include notorious Nobel Prize winner Drew Weissman.

It shows that Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide LPS) toxicity is massively increased when delivered in Lipid Nanoparticles as measured by Inflammatory Cytokines Interleukin 6 (IL-6) in Plasma and acute Liver damager Macrophage Inflammatory Protein 2 (MIP-2), also known as chemokine CXC ligand CXCL2 in test Mice.

Take note of some quotes:

FIG. 6A and FIG. 6B depict data demonstrating that pro-inflammatory cytokines are elevated after IV treatment of LNP-mRNA in systemic mouse model of inflammation (IV-LPS). Pro-inflammatory cytokines of (FIG. 6A) IL-6 in plasma and FIG. 6B) MIP-2 in liver homogenate were significantly elevated following LNP-mRNA administration to i.v. LPS-treated mice. This phenomenon was called inflammation exacerbation.

And

FIG. 7A and FIG. 7B depict data demonstrating enhanced LNP uptake by monocytes/macrophages in LPS-treated mice. FIG. 7A depicts data demonstrating the cell type distribution in naive vs. LPS-treated mice. The population of monocyte/macrophages taking up the LNP-mRNA is almost tripled in presence of LPS. FIG. 7B depicts data demonstrating the cell type distribution positive for LNP.

And

FIG. 8A and FIG. 8B depict data demonstrating that removal of macrophages using Clodronate reduces systemic pro-inflammatory markers. Removal of macrophages by Clodronate administration significantly lowered the level of pro-inflammatory cytokines (FIG. 8A) IL-6 in blood, and (FIG. 8B) MIP-2 in liver homogenate in LPS-treated mice which received LNP-mRNAs.

Clodronate reduces Inflammation caused by Endotoxin in LNPs

And

FIG. 9 depicts data demonstrating that decreasing macrophage uptake by CD47-modified LNPs alleviates systemic pro-inflammatory markers in LPS model of systemic inflammation. In the context of inflammation, i.v. treated LPS mice, CD47/mRNA-LNP showed significantly lower pro-inflammatory cytokine of IL-6, when compared to mRNA-LNP. The data demonstrate that with CD47/mRNA-LNP, we can improve the safety profile and be able to use mRNA-LNP in inflammatory conditions, as there was a reduced pro-inflammatory response using the CD47-optimized LNP as compared to LNP not comprising CD47.

The take home message is that Weissman and his cronies only managed to reduce IL-6 concentration by half with their CD47 modified LNPs.

One might think the whole patent is about Endotoxin.

While inflammation in mice challenged with LPS is exacerbated by mRNA-LNP, using mRNA-LNP that contains CD47, the inflammation exacerbation was alleviated significantly. Targeting efficiency was also boosted. As an example, using PECAM delivery to endothelial cells, localization in the tissue of interest is doubled by using CD47 peptide to block macrophage uptake. Moreover, the ratio of mRNA expression in tissues of interest, compared to liver as off-target, could be increased up to 100 fold by this technology. The data also shows the enhanced targeted delivery to T cells when combining anti-CD4 targeting ligand and CD47 moieties. Therefore, linking of CD47 peptides to the surface of LNPs both significantly increases targeting and reduces inflammation exacerbation.

And they failed to prevent “off-target” Organ Damage as shown in their Figure 2B.

Nobel Prize must be taken Back

In my opinion Drew Weissman remains a threat to humanity developing new mRNA Jabs, even though he now admits to the uncontrolled Endotoxin damage in those given to Billions of Humans, including the unborn.

Please join with me in demanding all Endotoxin test results for all Jabs be released immediately.