Covaxin Adverse Reactions
What are the ingredients and contaminants that caused so many Adverse Reactions?
I have only mentioned the Indian Covid19 Jab Covaxin in passing while discussing mechanisms of jab menstrual problems1, so now is the time to delve further.
Maryanne Demasi told us about pressure to retract a prospective study in India.2
Covaxin contains 6μg whole-virion β-propiolactone inactivated Coronavirus strain NIV-2020-770, Aluminum Hydroxide gel (250 μg), TLR 7/8 agonist (Imidazoquinolinone) 15 μg, 2-Phenoxyethanol 2.5 mg, and Phosphate buffered Saline.
TLR Hitting is not a great idea.3
Case Reports of Covaxin Damage
As discussed in numerous articles, Case Reports are the best source of information on Jab Harms. There were initially numerous Skin damage reports.45
Here is a man who suffered greatly 3 days after his first dose of Covaxin.6
The article also includes a photo of his damaged penis.
In 2021 Herpes Zoster reactivation was reported by doctors in Ethiopia with a call to monitor more jabbees.7 Read more on this common Jab Harm8 and the known Endotoxin link.9
Two cases of Autoimmune Kidney damage were reported in Chennai, India.10
Heart attack just 12 hours after first Covaxin Jab in previously fit 29-year-old man.11
Psoriasis Flare-Up in a 21-year-old man 4 days after his Covaxin Jab.12
Asymmetrical cutaneous vasculitis suffered by a 31‐year‐old woman 4 days after her Covaxin jab.13
Further severe Skin Rash in a 48-year-old woman one day after her Covaxin jab.14
Survey finds more Covaxin Skin disease.15
Vitiglio from Covaxin.16 See also my earlier article on Edotoxin causing Vitiglio.17
Acute Psychosis in a 17-year-old girl.18
Seizure following the administration of Covaxin.19
Facial nerve palsy after second Covaxin jab.20
TLR7 ad TLR8 diseases
Covaxin jab designers boast about deliberate targeting of TLR7 and TLR8.
US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database has 1,375 line entries and thousands of references for Diseases that will be caused by hitting your TLR7 and TLR8.21
Here is their summary chart showing more Human Curation is needed, but note Cancer, Skin, Immune System and Nervous System diseases are prominent.
Imidazoquinoline usually applied topically
How does injected Imidazoquinoline compare with topical use? I will delve further.22
2-Phenoxyethanol
Also know as Ethylene Glycol-monoPhenyl Ether (EGPhE), Emuclens, Erisept, or Phenoxethol is not something I would want jabbed into me.
US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database links it to 32 diseases, may of which can be fatal.23
Top of list shows it causes Contact Dermatitis because it is a Sensitizer.
Pain’s Rule, developed in my studies of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity, that I prefer to call Chemical Hypersensitivity, states that all Sensitizers are Carcinogens.
Note the Birth Defects.
β-propiolactone Residues
Looking for measurements of known carcinogen β-propiolactone residues, so please let me know if you find any data. Also known as 2-Oxetanone and Propanolide. Linked to Vitiglio as well.24
American novel Aluminium Hydroxide gel
The madness includes the proven Neurotoxin Aluminium, but in a new American form.252627
Australians were involved in testing the “novel” Aluminium toxin called Alhydroxiquim-II (AHQ-II) which is designed to travel directly to nearby Lymph Nodes, which contain white blood cells.28
How much Endotoxin in Covaxin?
Because the Virus was cultured in Vero cells, Endotoxin contamination is inevitable.
US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database shows Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharides) among the major TLR7/TLR8 agonists. The large number of synonyms does not inspire confidence that the Covaxin jab designers have a clue about the completely predictable harms they inflict on the masses.
I will hunt for Endotoxin measurements. Please let me know if you find any.
