Pfizer Covid19 Jab Endotoxin causes Vitiligo
Endotoxin enhanced expression of High mobility group box protein B1 (HMGB1) is found in people suffering this Skin Depigmentation.
Just a brief post on the rather obvious Adverse Reaction to Pfizer jabs called Vitiligo.
To June 2022 the company reported 187 cases in PSUR3. They also reported 180 cases of “Pigmentation disorder”, 6 cases of “Post inflammatory pigmentation change”.
Photo credit John Heilman MD.1
The literature look like it is worth mining, but it did not take long to identify Endotoxin as the causative agent causing enhanced expression of High mobility group box protein B1 (HMGB1).2
Moderna Cases as expected
Rapid onset is characteristic.3
You can help my research by finding social media posts of victims responses. Do they go public, or are they psychologically damaged and trying to hide the effects?
What other harms will emerge long-term in those affected?
There is no cure for Vitiligo.
Vitamin D might help
Brazilian researcher Cicero Galli Coimbra has studied high dose Vitamin D as a possble treatment for Vitiligo.4
