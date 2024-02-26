Shingrix Disaster due to Endotoxin
Covid19 Jabs cause Shingles and Shingles Jabs cause multiple serious Adverse Events due to Endotoxin. Some people had them at the same time!
During the Pfizer Covid19 Process 1 clinical trial, some subjects were injected with Shingrix at the same time.
The latest data from AusVaxSafety shows that many people in Australia have done the same and suffer more than from Shingrix alone.1
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here is a VAERS record for a lady who had both jabs on 22 December 2020. This would have been a Process 2 jab manufactured in E. Coli Bacteria.
She suffered:
Amnesia
Aphasia
Blood pressure increased
Confusional state
Low density Lipoprotein increased
Transient Ischaemic attack
Vision Blurred
In a recent article Marina Zhang2 reported that Eye Damage is now recognized as an Adverse Reaction of Shingrix.3 She reported on a paper (behind a paywall) by researchers at University of California San Francisco.4
In previous articles I showed that Endotoxin in mRNA jabs is known to cause Eye Damage and Blindness5 and AstraZeneca Blindness is expected.6
Shingrix Ingredients
Bacterial Endotoxin extract 3-O-desacyl-4'-monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) (50 micrograms)
Quillaja saponaria saponin (QS-21) (50 micrograms)
Sugar (Sucrose)
Polysorbate 80
Phosphate Buffer
Dioleoylphosphatidylcholine
Cholesterol
Glycoprotein E from Varicella Zoster Virus
The first 4 damaging ingredients are also found in NovaVax.78
See my previous article on Polysorbate 80 for its known dangers.9
Deaths and Serious Adverse reactions
Between 13 October 2017 and 10 February 2019, an estimated 9.3 million doses were distributed and GSK received 15,638 spontaneous AE reports involving RZV.10
Deaths in Australia after Shingrix
In Australia, Shingrix was authorized since 1 November 2023.11
TGA DAEN reports 2 Deaths after Shingrix from 516 Reports (where a single substance was suspected) of Adverse reaction to 4 February 2024.
See also Aaron Siri on the Chicken Pox Jabs that don’t work.12
https://ausvaxsafety.org.au/shingrixr/shingrixr-safety-data-all-participants
Follow Marina on X. https://twitter.com/MarinatZhang
Marina Zhang. 23 Feb 2024. Shingles Vaccine May Increase Your Risk of Ocular Shingles Recurrence. Epoch Times. https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/shingles-vaccine-increases-risk-of-ocular-shingles-reoccurrence-5593609
Anushka Walia, Yuwei Sun and Nisha R. Acharya. 2024. Risk of Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus Recurrence After Recombinant Zoster Vaccination. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2814944
Fernanda Tavares-Da-Silva, Maribel Miranda Co, Christophe Dessart, Caroline Hervé, Marta López-Fauqued, Olivia Mahaux, Lionel Van Holle and Jens-Ulrich Stegmann. Review of the initial post-marketing safety surveillance for the recombinant zoster vaccine. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X19316007
https://www.health.gov.au/news/national-immunisation-program-changes-to-shingles-vaccination-from-1-november-2023
There are so many nasty jabs out there I think I will refuse all of them. I will check with you first! Thanks Geoff. You learn something new everyday and it's usually from you!
I.e. the Shingles vaccine is worse than useless given its predilection for causing ocular shingles!