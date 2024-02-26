During the Pfizer Covid19 Process 1 clinical trial, some subjects were injected with Shingrix at the same time.

The latest data from AusVaxSafety shows that many people in Australia have done the same and suffer more than from Shingrix alone.

Here is a VAERS record for a lady who had both jabs on 22 December 2020. This would have been a Process 2 jab manufactured in E. Coli Bacteria.

She suffered:

Amnesia

Aphasia

Blood pressure increased

Confusional state

Low density Lipoprotein increased

Transient Ischaemic attack

Vision Blurred

In a recent article Marina Zhang reported that Eye Damage is now recognized as an Adverse Reaction of Shingrix. She reported on a paper (behind a paywall) by researchers at University of California San Francisco.

In previous articles I showed that Endotoxin in mRNA jabs is known to cause Eye Damage and Blindness and AstraZeneca Blindness is expected.

Shingrix Ingredients

Bacterial Endotoxin extract 3-O-desacyl-4'-monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) (50 micrograms)

Quillaja saponaria saponin (QS-21) (50 micrograms)

Sugar (Sucrose)

Polysorbate 80

Phosphate Buffer

Dioleoylphosphatidylcholine

Cholesterol

Glycoprotein E from Varicella Zoster Virus

The first 4 damaging ingredients are also found in NovaVax.

See my previous article on Polysorbate 80 for its known dangers.

Deaths and Serious Adverse reactions

Between 13 October 2017 and 10 February 2019, an estimated 9.3 million doses were distributed and GSK received 15,638 spontaneous AE reports involving RZV.

Deaths in Australia after Shingrix

In Australia, Shingrix was authorized since 1 November 2023.

TGA DAEN reports 2 Deaths after Shingrix from 516 Reports (where a single substance was suspected) of Adverse reaction to 4 February 2024.

See also Aaron Siri on the Chicken Pox Jabs that don’t work.