Devilish Details of Endotoxin in LNPs
Moderna and BioNTech both have to pay royalties to the US Government under Licence conditions for a 2017 Patent. Read some fine print on Furin Cleavage Site.
Previously I have written about the mad use of Endotoxin in jabs being developed by the US Military.1
Also covered Endotoxin as a deliberate constituent of the Pfizer Covid19 Jabs2 and mentioned in passing that there have been products developed where Endotoxin is deliberately incorporated into Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) walls as an “Adjuvant” designed to shock the immune system.
Prompted by journalist Paula Jardine, I have updated the timeline of the US Government Weaponization of Coronavirus.3 You will now find some discussion of US Patent 10960070B2 applied for in 2017 and published in 2021.4
Moderna and BioNTech both have to pay royalties to the US Government under Licence conditions to make their Jabs and BioNTech/Pfizer have recently defaulted on payments.5
The Patent in question is interesting in many respects, however today I will cover just the fact that it covers the Furin Cleavage Site that was deliberately added to Covid19 Wuhan strain and the fact that it points out that the Spike Protein is not reactogenic and needs an Adjuvant.
It mentions a number of options using Endotoxin Lipid A and more interestingly, LNPs with Endotoxin deliberately incorporated into the walls. A perceived “benefit” is hitting your TLR9 receptors located inside your cells.
Here is the Army Liposome Formulation (ALFQ) structure.6
This goes beyond the known contamination of LNP constituents by Endotoxin.7
The ALFQ LNPs are built from DiMyristoyl PhosphatidylCholine (DMPC), DiMyristoyl PhosphatidylGlycerol (DMPG), Cholesterol and Synthetic Endotoxin Monophosphoryl Lipid A (MPLA).
The Patent also discusses LNPs based on AS01B, which consist of Native Endotoxin 3-O-Desacyl Monophosphoryl Lipid A derivative, DiOleoyl PhosphatidylCholine (DOPC), and Cholesterol. This is used in Shingrix.8
More on the BioNTech/Pfizer Default on Royalty payments.9
For over 250 years, since Edward Jenner, we have been injecting dead and sterilized germs into peoples blood system, allowing the immune system to detect, kill and make antibodies against the disease, until mRNA “vaccines”, which inject a viral sequence that must enter your cells and make your own cells produce this spike sequence. What if your immune system attacks the cell and not the antigen, resulting in autoimmune antibodies? What if your ribosomes frameshift and produce aberrant prion proteins because of pseudo-uridine? What if the sequence produces CCR5 hyper inflammation in myocardial cells and vascular tissue, disrupting the delicate glycocalyx and turbo cancers? What if spike protein crosses the BBB inside infected monocytes causing meninges to inflame, Brain fog and turbo dementia? Where are the teratogenic studies and tropism studies showing propensity for cancer and tissue distribution? Why are excess deaths reaching 40%, where before 2021 is was only 1%? Why was the definition of vaccines changed from, preventing infection, transmission or reinfections? What use is a vaccine if it does not protect you against anything? Why are we still using emergency use authorization for these vaccines?
I believe you're one of the few to understand the details not just the intent plus a little.
First 20 minutes or so is them taking the piss out of the main online shills but afterwards it gets very good. Timeline of knowledge of the known harm's.
