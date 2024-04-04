Previously I have written about the mad use of Endotoxin in jabs being developed by the US Military.

Also covered Endotoxin as a deliberate constituent of the Pfizer Covid19 Jabs and mentioned in passing that there have been products developed where Endotoxin is deliberately incorporated into Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) walls as an “Adjuvant” designed to shock the immune system.

Prompted by journalist Paula Jardine, I have updated the timeline of the US Government Weaponization of Coronavirus. You will now find some discussion of US Patent 10960070B2 applied for in 2017 and published in 2021.

Moderna and BioNTech both have to pay royalties to the US Government under Licence conditions to make their Jabs and BioNTech/Pfizer have recently defaulted on payments.

The Patent in question is interesting in many respects, however today I will cover just the fact that it covers the Furin Cleavage Site that was deliberately added to Covid19 Wuhan strain and the fact that it points out that the Spike Protein is not reactogenic and needs an Adjuvant.

It mentions a number of options using Endotoxin Lipid A and more interestingly, LNPs with Endotoxin deliberately incorporated into the walls. A perceived “benefit” is hitting your TLR9 receptors located inside your cells.

Here is the Army Liposome Formulation (ALFQ) structure.

This goes beyond the known contamination of LNP constituents by Endotoxin.

The ALFQ LNPs are built from DiMyristoyl PhosphatidylCholine (DMPC), DiMyristoyl PhosphatidylGlycerol (DMPG), Cholesterol and Synthetic Endotoxin Monophosphoryl Lipid A (MPLA).

The Patent also discusses LNPs based on AS01B, which consist of Native Endotoxin 3-O-Desacyl Monophosphoryl Lipid A derivative, DiOleoyl PhosphatidylCholine (DOPC), and Cholesterol. This is used in Shingrix.

