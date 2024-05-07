In an earlier article I wrote about Pfizer expecting Anaphylaxis after their Process 2 jabs that contain Endotoxin in variable and completely uncontrolled amounts.

Here I look at Deaths within Days to Weeks following collapse of Blood Pressure, also known as POTS (Postural Orthostatic Hypotension Syndrome).

People suffering Low Blood Pressure caused by Endotoxin in Jabs might only be aware of the Symptoms, which include:

Blue Skin Tone

Blurry vision

Cold and Sweaty Skin

Confusion

Dizziness

Fainting (Syncope)

Headache

Lightheadedness

Nausea or Vomiting

Rapid, Shallow Breathing

Sleepiness

Weakness

This scheme from 2004 presents an excellent summary of the jabbed Endotoxin hitting your TLR4 in various cell types liberating the numerous toxic molecules that damage every organ in your system.

Today let’s focus on the Nitric Oxide pathway to Death followed by some case reports where the medicos might not have known about the Science.

PAF drives Hypotension via Endothelium-Derived Relaxing Factor

Clever work published in 1989 demonstrated Vasodilation of Resistance Vessels is caused by tiny amounts of Platelet Activating Factor (PAF) through the release of Endothelium-Derived Relaxing Factor (EDRF), the exact nature of which was just being identified as Nitric Oxide.

PAF is (2R)-2-(Acetyloxy)-3-(hexadecyloxy)propyl 2-(trimethylazaniumyl)ethyl phosphate.

PAF is produced by stimulated basophils, monocytes, polymorphonuclear neutrophils, platelets, and endothelial cells primarily through lipid remodeling.

PAF Diseases include:

•Allergic reactions

•Stroke

•Sepsis

•Myocardial infarction

•Colitis, inflammation of the large intestine

•Multiple sclerosis

Nitric Oxide identified as EDRF

Robert F Furgott won the 1998 Nobel Prize for his work on EDRF and identifying it as Nitric Oxide in 1988 from his work on the bovine retractor penis.

This is a gas that I experimented with 50 years ago in the laboratory when I investigated the derivative chemistry of Cobalt tricarbonyl nitrosyl. But I digress.

Endotoxin > Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase

In earlier articles I pointed to the importance of Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase (iNOS also known as NOS2) resulting from exposure to Endotoxin and its induced Cytokines in Jabs.

Diseases covered were Atrial Fibrillation, Tachicardia, Tinnitus, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, Narcolepsy with Suicidal Inclination, Muscle Wasting including Rhabdomyolysis, Cancer and Metastasis, Fatal Liver Damage, Foetal Brain Damage, Diarrhoea, Preeclampsia and Spontaneous Abortion, Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis.

See also the Bacterial Flagellin TLR5 Diseases.

You can see why Furgott and his fans are so excited about the role of Nitric Oxide in Health and Disease.

Systemic Inflammation following Hypotension

A very useful case report from South Korea showed the progression of a man who suffered after his second Pfizer jab.

His blood pressure was 66/47 mmHg with a pulse rate of 110 beats/min, respiratory rate of 22/minute.

The caption reads:

Fig. 1. Clinical course, laboratory findings, and treatment of the patient. ALT = alanine aminotransferase, AST = aspartate aminotransferase, COVID-19 = coronavirus disease 2019, CRP = C-reactive protein, ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate, NT-proBNP = N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide, PaO 2 = arterial oxygen tension, PCR = polymerase chain reaction, SaO 2 = arterial oxygen saturation, SARS-CoV-2 = severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, WBC = white blood cell, HFNC = high flow nasal cannula.aOxygen therapy via nasal prong (5 L/min).bOxygen therapy by HFNC (forced inspiratory oxygen, 50–60%; flow rate, 40–45 L/min).

Persistent Headache a sign of Jab Hypotension

Another useful case report from the Arab Emirates, described the case of a 42-year-old woman who suffered severe Headache and Vomiting for 5 days after her Pfizer booster jab. She was rescued from Cerebral Venous Thrombosis and Spontaneous Intracranial Hypotension (SIH) caused by spontaneous spinal cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak.

Caption reads:

Figure 1. Sagittal T1WI (A) and axial T2WI (B) images reveal drooping of the splenium of corpus callosum, brain stem sagging, effaced perimesencephalic and prepontine cisterns along with T1 & T2 hyperintense thrombus filling the superior sagittal and left transverse sinuses. Sagittal (C) and coronal (D) MR venography shows lack of flow-related enhancement in the superior sagittal, left transverse and sigmoid sinuses

Australia reported early Hypotension Death

Analysis of VAERS reports of Deaths caused by Pfizer in Australia reveals numerous cases of Hypotension caused by their Covid19 Process 2 jab.

An 81-year-old lady was euthanized with Midazolam and Morphine at her family’s request as shown on this report. Note that Pfizer sent this report as “causality possible” to the TGA who then forwarded it to the US VAERS.

Norway reported Hypotension Death

Similarly we see from VAERS a man in Norway who died 20 days after his Pfizer Jab.

Death involving Hypotension and Kidney Failure

A case report of a 74-year-old woman who died 20 days after her Pfizer jab was reported as a poster at a conference in 2022. In that case the authors suspected Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE).

AstraZeneca caused Hypotension Deaths

A prospective study compared the effects of AstraZeneca with Pfizer in Hospital workers in Korea. Although the number of workers receiving Pfizer was very small compared with AstraZeneca, 18% reported Hypotension with the latter.

Summary

Your Jabber should respond if you tell him or her:

Endotoxin in Jab > PAF > NO > Multiple causes of Death.