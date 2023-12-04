Previously I have reported that Endotoxin can induce Blood Cancers and Solid Tumours. Endotoxin also induces The Warburg Effect which is crucial to Cancer taking over the normal functions of the body and directing nutrients to where the Tumour demands.

I came across and excellent review by Pan and coworkers that helps to bring some of the key concepts together on the role of Endotoxin in development of malignant tumours. The number of acronyms is startling, but I find graphical abstracts like their Figure 1 very helpful. Click to enlarge because some of the labels are in fine print.