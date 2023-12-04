Endotoxin in Jabs drives Tumour Associated Macrophage M2 causing Cancer and Metastasis
All Covid19 Jabs contain Endotoxin that can cause rapid Cancer growth and Metastasis by enhancing proliferation of immune suppressing M2 TAMs
Previously I have reported that Endotoxin can induce Blood Cancers1 and Solid Tumours2. Endotoxin also induces The Warburg Effect which is crucial to Cancer taking over the normal functions of the body and directing nutrients to where the Tumour demands.3
I came across and excellent review by Pan and coworkers4 that helps to bring some of the key concepts together on the role of Endotoxin in development of malignant tumours. The number of acronyms is startling, but I find graphical abstracts like their Figure 1 very helpful. Click to enlarge because some of the labels are in fine print.
Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) represent one of the main tumor-infiltrating immune cell types and are generally categorized into either of two functionally contrasting subtypes, namely classical activated M1 macrophages and alternatively activated M2 macrophages. The former typically exerts anti-tumor functions, including directly mediate cytotoxicity and Antibody-Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) to kill tumor cells; the latter can promote the occurrence and metastasis of tumor cells, inhibit T cell-mediated anti-tumor immune response, promote tumor angiogenesis, and lead to tumor progression. Both M1 and M2 macrophages have high degree of plasticity and thus can be converted into each other upon tumor microenvironment changes or therapeutic interventions.
