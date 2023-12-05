Rhabdomyolysis from Covid19 Jabs
Fatality rate of 6.5%. Severe Muscle wasting might be given a number of names including Cachexia. What could be the cause?
To June 2022, Pfizer reported 294 cases of Rhabdomyolysis among 539,299 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue Adverse Events listed under 353 different such disorders after their Covid19 jabs.
Nineteen of these cases were Fatal from a total of 13,659 Deaths reported to that date.1
Death from Rhabdomyolysis can involve multiple organs.2
During the Pfizer Process 1 jab trial, one Placebo recipient and no Jab recipients reported Rhabdomyolysis.
Case reports provide useful detail of Pfizer Rhabdomyolosis.3
A 37-year-old man presented to the Emergency Department (ED) with a 3-day history of back pain and a 1-day history of left upper limb swelling with paresthesia and shortness of breath, 12-days after receiving the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. He was diagnosed with severe myositis complicated with rhabdomyolysis and non-oliguric acute kidney injury, thrombocytopenia, myocarditis with pulmonary edema, and pulmonary hemorrhage. Screens for potential toxic, infectious, paraneoplastic, and autoimmune disorders were unremarkable. The patient was treated with a 5-day course of intravenous methylprednisolone and intravenous immunoglobulin, with a good response. He was hospitalized for 16 days and discharged home on a tapering dose of oral prednisolone for 6 weeks.
Non-fatal case reports with Pfizer jab.456
Fatal Rhabdomyolysis after Moderna Jab
Like Pfizer, Moderna has claimed lives with this Adverse Reaction.78
Other Moderna cases have been reported, including identification of genetic risks.91011
Fatal Rhabdomyolysis after AstraZeneca Jab
A fatal case of Rhabdomyolysis after an AstraZeneca jab12 was reported in 2021.
On Apr 28, 2021 a 68-year-old man who was previously healthy presented with an extremely severe rhabdomyolysis that occurred nine days following the first dose of SARS-CoV-2 ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination. He had no risk factors, and denied any further assumption of drugs except for fermented red rice, and berberine supplement. The clinical scenario was complicated by a multi organ failure involving bone marrow, liver, lung, and kidney. For the rapid increase of the inflammatory markers, a cytokine storm was suspected and multi-target biologic immunosuppressive therapy was started, consisting of steroids, anakinra, and eculizumab, which was initially successful resulting in close to normal values of creatine phosphokinase after 17 days of treatment.
Unfortunately, 48 days after the vaccination an accelerated phase of deterioration, characterized by severe multi-lineage cytopenia, untreatable hypotensive shock, hypoglycemia, and dramatic increase of procalcitonin (PCT), led to patient death.
The authors considered mechanisms including:
tissue hypoxia, direct bacterial invasion of muscle, low oxidative and glycolytic enzyme activity, activation of lysosomal enzymes and mechanisms implicating endotoxins or autoimmunity due molecular mimicry.
A non-fatal AstraZeneca case identified Carnitine palmitoyltransferase II as a risk factor.13
Janssen Rhabdomyolysis cases
A survivor case report.14
Acute Kidney Injury induced by Rhabdomyolysis
Rhabdomyolysis is a condition that results in the release of Creatine Kinase and Myoglobin from the breakdown of myocytes. Myoglobin has been known to cause renal failure.
A 68-year-old man developed an acute Rhabdomyolysis triggered by influenza vaccination while taking statins for a long period.15
The role of microRNA miR-22 and Hypoxia-Inducible Factors were studied by Mathia and coworkers.16 miR-22 is known to be upregulated by Endotoxin via TLR4.17
Renal HIF-1 -endothelin-1 is known to be upregulated by Endotoxin.18
Rhabdovirus Contamination of NovaVax
Japanese authorities detected Rhabdovirus contamination of NovaVax.19
Endotoxin the cause of Cachexia
Given that Rhabdomyolysis has been reported for all the major brands of Covid19 jabs it seems likely there will be a common factor.
Gram-negative Bacteria are a known cause of Rhabdomyolysis assocoated with sepsis, often fatal.20
In an earlier article I reported that Peter Hotez was able to induce Muscle Wasting, more commonly known then as Cachexia, using Endotoxin.21
Studies of Cancer Cachexia identified the Endotoxin induced inflammatory Cytokines TNF-α, IL-1 and IL-6 as key drivers.22
Cramer and coworkers23 provided further detail and were able to prevent Cachexia by inhibition of Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 4A (eIF4A), by modulating the translation of the inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase (iNOS) mRNA. They further demonstrated that:
concurrent signaling of Interferon γ (IFNγ) and Tumor Necrosis Factor α (TNFα) (IT) can synergistically elicit muscle wasting by stimulating the activity of transcription factors including STAT3 and the heterodimeric NF-κB9–12. NF-κB signaling in skeletal muscle upregulates the muscle-specific E3 ligase MURF-1 and induces a loss of proteins integral for muscle fiber formation and maintenance, such as MyoD and Myogenin.
So it was entirely predictable that Covid19 jabs would cause hundreds of different types of Musculoskeletal and Connective tissue Adverse Events.
Acknowledgements
Thanks to the Thorp family, whose review pointed me toward a number of case reports.24 After circulating this article I discovered that Dr Robert W. Chandler published a review on in April 202325 and there was an earlier review by Kimura and colleagues but neither traced the cause.26
A friend in Canada who is expert in Gq/11 pathways provides a very interesting collection of references showing similarities to Fluoride induced Rhabdomyolysis.27
Found a Fatal case caused by Rabies involving Rhabdomyolysis.28
