Nobel Prize shared award 2024 to mRNA Jab Enablers
Victor Ambros expert in microRNAs and Gary B Ruvkun who mutated with E. coli Plasmids have their life work rewarded with cash and medals. Pfizer, Moderna and other Big Pharma rely on their discoveries
Thanks to my friend, Endotoxin and DNA Genomics expertm, Kevin McKernan for pointing me to the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.1
Kevin worked and published with Victor Ambros.
Victor made a special contribution of particular interest to me in his work where he was able to use Exosomes (think Extracellular Vesicles > Synthetic Lipsomes > Lipid Nanoparticles) to deliver toxic miR-155 to various organs and cell types.
Here is a figure from Victor’s 2015 paper that is available free.2
Victor used GMO Knockout (KO) Mice who could not produce miR-155 but could be used to show where injected plasma encriched with it, but preferably carried inside Exosomes, could attack.
Readers will know that miR-155 is generated by Endotoxin and is responsible for Placenta, Umbilical Cord, Foetus Damage and Abortion3, Adhesion Diseases4, Alzheimer's Disease5, Myocarditis6, other Heart Damage7, Leukemia8, Liver damage9, Lymphoma and numerous Cancers10 11, Severe Cutaneous Adverse Reactions12, Vascular Calcification13, and untold Human suffering caused by jabbing.
miR-155 also upregulates or downregulates various other microRNAs in Macrophages and Dendritic cells.14
Because miR-155 is just one of thousand of microRNAs, the jab industry can be found using dysregulation of many others. See for example Kevin McKernan study of Moderna Covid19 miR-142-3p.15
Due to email length limits, I will write about Nobel Prize sharer Gary B Ruvkun and his contribution to understanding of Endotoxin and its supertoxic Lipid A in another summary article.
