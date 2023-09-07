Endotoxin in jabs, especially the small, most toxic, Lipid A, travels immediately after jabbing to the Brain as discussed previously.

There it initiates a number of destructive pathways and upregulates expression of numerous microRNAs, including miR-155 that I have shown causes Myocarditis and other diseases.

A 2023 review provides many useful references. Here is Figure 1 from Liu and coworkers.

I have slightly modified their Figure caption to explain some abbreviations.

miR-155 regulates the deposition of Aβ (extracellular amyloid-β) by inducing SKP2 (S-phase kinase-associated protein) or SNX27(Sorting Nexin). miR-155 might be involved in NFT (intracellular NeuroFibrillary Tangles) by regulating GSK3β (Glycogen Synthase Kinase-3), AMPK (Adenosine-Monophosphate activated Protein Kinase), PKI-α (Protein Kinase A Inhibitor), mTOR (Mammalian Target of Rapamycin), MAPK (Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase), or Wnt (Wingless-related integration site) pathways, which evolves from assembled hyperphosphorylated tau protein and induces synaptic dysfunction. miR-155 was also involved in synaptic dysfunction by regulating c/EBPβ (Enhancer Binding Protein)/SNX27 signaling pathway. miR-155 can activate microglia via targeting SOCS-1(Suppressor Of Cytokine Signaling) or SHIP1(SH2 domain containing Inositol-5-Phosphatase). The activated microglia can phagocytize aggregated Aβ but also can release pro-inflammatory cytokine, which accelerates Aβ aggregation and leads to neuroinflammation. NLRP4 (Nucleotide-binding and Leucine-rich repeat Receptor Pyrin Domain Containing). IL (Interleukin). TNF (Tumor Necrosis Factor). IFN (Interferon)

Wang and coworkers demonstrated the importance of miR-155-5p by investigating the Nuclear Factor Kappa B (NF-κB) pathway and inhibitor of NF-κB kinase β (IKKβ) that are involved in Alzheimer disease (AD) pathogenesis.

Can Endotoxin Induced Alzheimer’s be reversed?

A paper from 2018 discusses the role of Lipid Binding Protein countering Endotoxin.

The authors concluded: