In recent articles I have shown that the Endotoxin contamination in all vials of the mRNA jabs causes a catalytic, positive feedback loop, increase in damaging microRNAs that can be directly linked to Heart and Liver Disease and Deaths, often in a very short time after the jab.

Here I extend the review to look at Blood Cancers with passing reference to expected solid organ cancers after Covid19 jabs.

During my PhD and postdoctoral work, I became interested in Cancer and synthesised a number of new organometallic compounds that were of interest to Cancer researchers overseas and in Australia.

At one stage my molecules were sent to Peter MacCallum Cancer Research Institute for testing so I don’t think they will mind me using their picture.

MicroRNA miR-155 boosts Leukemia

MicroRNA miR-155 is capable of promoting and exacerbating cancer so genetically modified mice that over-express the molecule are bred for Blood Cancer studies.

Thanks to my friend Doorless Carp, who directed me to work published in 2021 by Mahdloo and coworkers who demonstrated that overexpression of miR-155 enables CD34+ CML cells to evade growth-inhibitory effects of the TGF-β1 and BMP signaling.

We can therefore expect to see a surge in Diffuse Large B cell Lymphomas, Hodgkin lymphomas, and subsets of Burkitt lymphomas (latency type III Epstein–Barr virus-positive Burkitt lymphomas) resulting from the Covid19 mRNA jabs.

Pfizer saw Leukaemia in its trials

Pfizer used a number of subjects with pre-existing Leukaemia in its trials and reported 14 extra cases in those who received the BNT162b2 jab versus an extra 11 in the Placebo group.

Pfizer reports of Blood Cancers in mass Jabbing

The best place to look is the secret Pfizer report obtained by FOI in Australia by a GP who was deeply concerned by the huge Adverse Event casualties she and other doctors were witnessing.

Pfizer recruited at least 1,800 extra workers just to deal with the millions of Adverse Reaction reports and spent zero time curating the cases, which they found to their advantage, helping to dilute the Signals.

Pfizer used 468 different descriptors under the heading “Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)”. These included 35 different types of Lymphoma.

Selected descriptors and cases numbers to April 2022 include:

Leukaemia 52 Leukaemia recurrent 4

Acute myeloid leukaemia 44 Acute leukaemia 26

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia 43 Chronic leukaemia 5

Acute lymphocytic leukaemia 16

Chronic myeloid leukaemia 12 Acute myeloid leukaemia recurrent 7 Myeloid leukaemia 4 Chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia 2

B-cell type acute leukaemia 5

Adult T-cell lymphoma/leukaemia 2

Plasma cell leukaemia 2

B-cell lymphoma 18

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma 16

T-cell lymphoma 6 Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma 5

Nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma 1

Hodgkin’s disease 23

Hodgkin’s disease mixed cellularity stage unspecified 1

Hodgkin’s disease stage II 1

Burkitt’s lymphoma 2 Burkitt’s lymphoma stage I 2

and the list goes on and on and on …

Jab Endotoxin miR-155 will induce other Cancers

Costinean et al. found over-expression of miR-155 in solid tumors such as Breast, Lung, and Colon cancer and stated that in Lung cancers, over-expression of miR-155 is an indicator of bad prognosis. So the explanation of surge in reports of “Turbo Cancers” after the jabs is clear.

CTD Database Resource for Endotoxin Leukemia

Updating with new links to the US government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database that provides links to hundreds of published papers linking Endotoxin to Leukemia, as shown in their summary table.

Moderna Agranulocytosis and TLR3

Agranulocytosis, the collapse of white blood cells often associated with Leukemia, was found to be caused by Interleukin-6/STAT3 activation through TLR3 stimulation after a Moderna Covid19 jab. The authors examined the patient’s bone marrow T cells and performed in vitro stimulation of her peripheral blood mononuclear cells with the mRNA-1273 jab. That resulted in distinct STAT3 protein phosphorylation in Monocytes and T cells of the patient. T cell activation was indicated by IFNγ (Interferon Gamma) positive T cells. The authors pointed out that double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) and endogenous mRNA, can act as activators of TLR3. They then compared Janssen Adenovirus Covid19 jab and found less pSTAT3 activation, IFNγ production in CD8+ T-cells and interferon-stimulated genes (ISG) and IL-6.

Conclusion

Encourage all victims or their bereaved families who suffered sudden Blood Cancer or solid organ Cancers after Covid19 jabs to report their cases to the national database and lodge compensation claims in their respective countries.

The literature is huge.

Searching PubMed I find:

Leukemia Endotoxin 1,135 papers

Leukemia Lipopolysaccharide 1,692 papers

Leukemia LPS 1,107 papers

Thanks again especially to my paid subscribers and those who share the information.