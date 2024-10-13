Please see related article on Victor Ambros.

Gary B Ruvkun was a pioneer in use of E. coli to produce mutations by inserting transposons into circular DNA known as Plasmid.

Interesting that his 1981 paper in Nature is still behind a paywall.

He used Sinorhizobium meliloti or Rhizobium meliloti Gram-negative bacteria that have had a name change to Ensifer meliloti. These bacteria have a Symbiotic relationship with many Legumes and are important in Nitrogen Fixation.

In 2003, German researchers took a close look at the structure of Sinorhizobium meliloti Lipid A and found the C28 fatty acid moiety of lipid A is not crucial, but it is beneficial for establishing an effective symbiosis with host plants..

Readers will be aware that the US Military spend a large amount of effort in manipulating Endotoxin Lipid A.

TGA could but chooses not to measure Lipid A.

Novavax is inspired. GSK implements modified Lipid A. Nikolai Petrovsky is keen on Endotoxin adjuvants. Moderna Lipid A is different to Pfizer’s.

Ruvkun’s Nobel Prize award is not about his GMO manipulation of living things and their toxins, but rather his collaborative work on the Epigenetic effects of microRNAs with Ambros.

The Nobel Prize citation states:

The published results were initially met with almost deafening silence from the scientific community. Although the results were interesting, the unusual mechanism of gene regulation was considered a peculiarity of C. elegans, likely irrelevant to humans and other more complex animals.

Such is the lack of imagination of people who regulate GMOs!