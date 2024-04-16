GSK proprietary AS01 Endotoxin Liposomes are more toxic due to DOPC
RSV jabbing trial of Women in Australia and numerous other countries was halted early due to increased Premature Births. Let's look at the other Adverse Reactions caused by their "Adjuvant".
A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association reported that a clinical trial jabbing pregnant women was halted early due to increased rates of Neonatal Death and Preterm Birth.1
Emily Harris was drawing attention to a GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (GSK) clinical trial of a maternal Jab supposed to be useful in prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, as reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Previously I reported on another Deadly RSV Jab called Abrysvo.
The GSK RSV Jab uses the same “Adjuvant” as their Deadly Shingrix product.
Here I discuss the reasons why the GSK AS01 Endotoxin is so deadly.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.