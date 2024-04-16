A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association reported that a clinical trial jabbing pregnant women was halted early due to increased rates of Neonatal Death and Preterm Birth.

Emily Harris was drawing attention to a GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (GSK) clinical trial of a maternal Jab supposed to be useful in prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, as reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Previously I reported on another Deadly RSV Jab called Abrysvo.

The GSK RSV Jab uses the same “Adjuvant” as their Deadly Shingrix product.

Here I discuss the reasons why the GSK AS01 Endotoxin is so deadly.