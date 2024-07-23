Delving into the literature on Moderna DH5α E. coli cells used in production of their Covid19 Jabs is enough to make ones head explode, as illustrated by my friend Maria Gutschi who kindly sent me this emoji.

In earlier articles I mentioned that Moderna use different Bacteria in their Covid19 Jab production than Pfizer and wondered how that might affect the relative toxicity of the Jabs. I and others were talking about the more Severe Adverse Reactions in the Moderna Clinical Trial.

I highlighted the role of DH5α Flagellin and Lipoprotein. Another important factor was the use of Tromethamine by Moderna, later adopted by Pfizer when it changed buffers from Phosphate.

Now perhaps more information has been gathered via Court ordered release of technical details? Subscribers are invited to search their hard disks and let me know.

I have already found research in Australia in the 1990s deliberately making DH5α bacteria more toxic.

More recently researchers have published the full genomic sequence and looked at the effect of mutations on toxicity by manipulating the structure of the polysaccharide and Lipid A.

People are looking at how DH5α E. coli cells are afftected by ultrasound, ionizing radiation like UV, Wi-Fi radiation and even their interaction with Plutonium.