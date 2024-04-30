Australian Jab designer Nikolai Petrovsky recently sent an update to me and a number of my friends announcing a GoFundMe campaign to support Legal Action since he and his team have been terminated from Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia.

Their product had a very bumpy ride at the hands of vested interests in Australia who did not want the Synthetic GMO Recombinant Spike Protein jab used in this country.

Here it is in manufactured form:

GMO SpikoGen manufactured in Insect cells

More on the insects later.

SpikoGen Adjuvant designed for Cytokine Storm

The Cinnagen Covid19 Jab contains Advax and CpG55.2 Adjuvants which comprises Delta Inulin a novel microcrystalline Polysaccharide, and CpG55.2 oligonucleotide, a Synthetic Human Toll-like receptor (TLR)-9 agonist that was developed using Artificial Intelligence. I have covered the Adverse Events to be expected from hitting your TLR9, that causes extra damage in Synergy with any Endotoxin circulating in your body.

Endotoxin is in SpikoGen - How much?

Advax Adjuvant is a source of Endotoxin with one paper reporting a very lax qualification of < 50 EU/ml.

Still looking for Endotoxin in CpG55.2 and other components of SpikoGen.

Booster Trial excluded Polysorbate 80 Allergic

A very small scale Clinica Trial of just 150 recruits was restricted to participants who had at least 2 prior Covid19 Jabs from other profiteers.

It excluded any participants with allergy to Polysorbate 80, the hazards of which which I have covered earlier.

Adverse Events reported for SpikoGen

From the manufacturer website

Pain and swelling at the injection site

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle ache

Joint Pain

Nausea Fever

Sore throat

Shivering

Dizziness

Rhinorrhea

Diarrhea

Swollen face, lips, tongue, or throat

Itching

Difficulty breathing

Flinders University sacks Nikolai Petrovsky and Evicts Vaxine Pty Ltd Lab

A recent article by Rebecca Weisser covers the bruatl treatment of the Vaxine Pty Ltd team, trial participants given another jab, and the test animals used in various projects.

Nikolai Petrovsky has over 240 publications Petrovsky and the developer of vaccines against Influenza, Hepatitis B, Sting allergy, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, and HIV and is working on a personalised vaccine to “cure cancer”.

Rebecca lists Nikolai Petrovsky funding sources in useful detail, including:

US National Institutes of Health

Australian Research Council

National Health and Medical Research Council

MTPConnect –Australia’s Life Sciences Innovation Accelerator

DMTC formerly, the Defence Materials Technology Centre

Global Connections – an AusIndustry body

National Computational Merit Allocation Scheme

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

FastGrants

Bioscience Industry Development, Industry South Australia

Innovate UK

Brilliantly successful GoFundMe campaign

At the time of writing Nikolai Petrovsky and his supporters had raised over $1,000,000 of their target of $1.2 Million to fund costly Legal Action (Lawyers Always Win $ while their clients might not).

Will update when more data is found on Endotoxin content.

Please let me know if you have found more on Substack to add to Maryanne Demasi coverage.