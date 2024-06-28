Pfizer reported a Fatal case among 5 cases of Abdominal Adhesions in its Periodic Safety Update Report of 21 Dec 2021. Also in that document we see 14 cases of “Adhesion”, 1 case of Joint Adhesion, 1 case of Pelvic Adhesion, 1 case of Uterine Adhesion, 2 cases of Conjunctival Adhesion, 1 case of Iris Adhesion.

By June 2022, all those Adhesion cases increased with addition of 5 cases of Vitreous Adhesion, 1 case of Peritoneal Adhesion, 1 case of Pleural Adhesion.

In earlier articles I discussed Mucin diseases including the very rare type of cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei linked to Endotoxin and how it is related to Lymphadenopathy and Fibrin Clots.

These have many common features with Adhesion Related Disorders (ARDs) that include disorders under headings where sufferers often have more that one of:

Recurrent Bowel Obstruction

Chronic Abdominal or Pelvic Pain

Chronic Diarrhea or Constipation

Urinary Dysfunction

Genital Dysfunction

Musculoskeletal disorders

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Interstitial Cystitis

Bladder Pain

Pudendal Neuralgia

Sacroiliac Joint Pain

Endometriosis

Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

Surgical Gloves a recognized ARDs Hazard

Once it was recognized that Adhesion diseases can be caused by Endotoxin contaminated surgical gloves, especially those powdered with cornstarch, a number of countries banned powdered gloves and others required testing.

The US FDA has set a limit of 20 EU/device for medical devices that have direct or indirect contact with blood or lymph fluid. Devices that come into contact with cerebrospinal fluid have a much lower limit – 2.15 EU/device.

I found a very useful review by Dr David Wiseman in a journal he is involved in producing. It has 251 references. He has been researching this area and working on treatments to alleviate the pain for decades. He was formerly with Johnson & Johnson and left to create his own companies Synechion, Inc. that owns and funds the International Adhesions Society (IAS, adhesions.org, iscapps.org, pelvicpainology.com). Dr Wiseman is also president of KevMed, LLC. which markets PainShield MD Wearable Therapeutic Ultrasound for the treatment of pelvic pain and related disorders.

He now prefers to use the term CAPPS (Complex Abdomino-Pelvic and Pain Syndrome) which covers:

“a syndrome of non-malignant origin consisting of a complex of symptoms of the abdomen or pelvis that includes pain, bowel, bladder or genital dysfunction of at least 6 months duration.”

Here I review Endotoxin mechanisms in more detail as they apply to Adhesion Related Disorders and CAPPS. In contrast to Dr Wiseman taking the overarching view, concentrating on alleviating pain suffered by victims, I prefer to trace the Adhesion Disorders back to the root cause via expression of Endotoxin induced Adhesion Molecules and effects on cell-cell adhesion and Fibrin deposition in a plethora of Human diseases.