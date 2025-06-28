Enflonsia = Clesrovimab. New ACIP FAILS to protect Infants
Tragic development with RFK Jr. appointed replacement Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommending new RSV Jab with a host of Adverse Reactions that does not reduce Death from RSV
I am disgusted with the decision and the weak explanation from Robert Malone.1
RSV Jabs are seen as a huge Fear marketing opportunity as previously discussed.23456
The Enflonsia = Clesrovimab = MK-1654 Jab was tested on Infants in 217 locations in Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA.
The very large number of test centres helped to minimize alarm in those countries as Deaths and Injuries were tracked.7
2421 Pre-term and Full-term infants, were given the drug and 1211 were jabbed with a 0.9% sodium chloride Placebo.
During the study the Protocol was altered to remove USP quality indicator from the Placebo to allow “local sourcing”.
Adverse Events
Here is a list where infants given the drug suffered a higher percentage incidence than the infants given the saline placebo.
Death (All causes, 7 versus 3 Infants)
Anaemia
Cardiac failure
Congenital vesicoureteric reflux
Cryptorchism
Phimosis
Retinopathy of prematurity
Cricopharyngeal dysfunction
Diarrhoea
Gastritis
Gastrooesophageal reflux
Haematemesis
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Hyperbilirubinaemia
Adenovirus infection
Bacteraemia
Bronchitis
Dengue fever
Dysentery
Enterovirus infection
Epididymitis
Exanthema subitum
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenteritis adenovirus
Gastroenteritis rotavirus
HIV infection
Impetigo
Influenza
Laryngitis
Lower respiratory tract infection
Mastoiditis
Meningitis
Metapneumovirus pneumonia
Osteomyelitis
Otitis media acute
Parainfluenzae viral bronchitis
Parasitic gastroenteritis
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia bacterial
Pneumonia escherichia
Pneumonia klebsiella
Pneumonia mycoplasmal
Pneumonia viral
Pulmonary tuberculosis
Rhinolaryngitis
Rhinovirus infection
Salmonella bacteraemia
Sepsis
Sinusitis
Staphylococcal sepsis
Streptococcal sepsis
Tracheitis
Upper respiratory tract infection
Urinary tract infection
Varicella zoster pneumonia
Viral rash
Viral upper respiratory tract infection
Accidental exposure to product
Craniocerebral injury
Extradural haematoma
Fall
Head injury
Skull fracture
Poisoning
Malnutrition
Brain injury
Dyskinesia
Epilepsy
Status epilepticus
Facial paralysis
Febrile convulsion
Hemiparesis
Hydrocephalus
Motor developmental delay
Partial seizures
Seizure
Subarachnoid haemorrhage
Subdural effusion
Tubulointerstitial nephritis
Apnoea
Aspiration
Asthma
Brief resolved unexplained event
Fibrinous bronchitis
Pneumonitis
Respiratory distress
Cyanosis
Hypovolaemic shock
Jabbers imposed a 5% Frequency Threshold for Reporting Other Adverse Events
Jab Did more Harm than Good
Considering the above list, there is strong evidence that Endotoxin caused Leaky Gut and Sepsis leading to weakened immune system against a number of pathogens.
I worry about the clear signal of Brain Damage that might lead to future diagnosis of Autism Spectrum.
ACIP did not even ask about Endotoxin content
My survey of the web shows Endotoxin could be as high as 105 EU/dose based on unsubstantiated claims that the GMO recombinant protein contains “< 1 EU/milligram”.
Companies selling the product encourage potential buyers to contact them for the actual Endotoxin content.8
What do you think ?
http://tandaneuron.com/view_29751.html
Unfortunately I'd actually be surprised if it was a scientific decision based on data and honesty Geoff.
The "if they're a name they're in the game" has seemed apt for quite some time and it's what gives your message so much credibility to me.
Like I keep telling people, most likely if you were wrong they would have tried to destroy you publicly. You'd be hated I reckon mate and they would have delighted in humiliating you and gloating.
YET the names don't do they. They no doubt undermine and slander behind your back but to front up with science and counter arguments, crickets.
Perhaps you're wrong, I'm certainly not qualified to debate for or against BUT I'm entitled to my opinions and that's how I see this shit show.
Sorry though mate, it sucks to be or feel let down.