I am disgusted with the decision and the weak explanation from Robert Malone.

RSV Jabs are seen as a huge Fear marketing opportunity as previously discussed.

The Enflonsia = Clesrovimab = MK-1654 Jab was tested on Infants in 217 locations in Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA.

The very large number of test centres helped to minimize alarm in those countries as Deaths and Injuries were tracked.

2421 Pre-term and Full-term infants, were given the drug and 1211 were jabbed with a 0.9% sodium chloride Placebo.

During the study the Protocol was altered to remove USP quality indicator from the Placebo to allow “local sourcing”.

Adverse Events

Here is a list where infants given the drug suffered a higher percentage incidence than the infants given the saline placebo.

Death (All causes, 7 versus 3 Infants)

Anaemia

Cardiac failure

Congenital vesicoureteric reflux

Cryptorchism

Phimosis

Retinopathy of prematurity

Cricopharyngeal dysfunction

Diarrhoea

Gastritis

Gastrooesophageal reflux

Haematemesis

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Hyperbilirubinaemia

Adenovirus infection

Bacteraemia

Bronchitis

Dengue fever

Dysentery

Enterovirus infection

Epididymitis

Exanthema subitum

Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis adenovirus

Gastroenteritis rotavirus

HIV infection

Impetigo

Influenza

Laryngitis

Lower respiratory tract infection

Mastoiditis

Meningitis

Metapneumovirus pneumonia

Osteomyelitis

Otitis media acute

Parainfluenzae viral bronchitis

Parasitic gastroenteritis

Pharyngitis

Pneumonia bacterial

Pneumonia escherichia

Pneumonia klebsiella

Pneumonia mycoplasmal

Pneumonia viral

Pulmonary tuberculosis

Rhinolaryngitis

Rhinovirus infection

Salmonella bacteraemia

Sepsis

Sinusitis

Staphylococcal sepsis

Streptococcal sepsis

Tracheitis

Upper respiratory tract infection

Urinary tract infection

Varicella zoster pneumonia

Viral rash

Viral upper respiratory tract infection

Accidental exposure to product

Craniocerebral injury

Extradural haematoma

Fall

Head injury

Skull fracture

Poisoning

Malnutrition

Brain injury

Dyskinesia

Epilepsy

Status epilepticus

Facial paralysis

Febrile convulsion

Hemiparesis

Hydrocephalus

Motor developmental delay

Partial seizures

Seizure

Subarachnoid haemorrhage

Subdural effusion

Tubulointerstitial nephritis

Apnoea

Aspiration

Asthma

Brief resolved unexplained event

Fibrinous bronchitis

Pneumonitis

Respiratory distress

Cyanosis

Hypovolaemic shock

Jabbers imposed a 5% Frequency Threshold for Reporting Other Adverse Events

Jab Did more Harm than Good

Considering the above list, there is strong evidence that Endotoxin caused Leaky Gut and Sepsis leading to weakened immune system against a number of pathogens.

I worry about the clear signal of Brain Damage that might lead to future diagnosis of Autism Spectrum.

ACIP did not even ask about Endotoxin content

My survey of the web shows Endotoxin could be as high as 105 EU/dose based on unsubstantiated claims that the GMO recombinant protein contains “< 1 EU/milligram”.

Companies selling the product encourage potential buyers to contact them for the actual Endotoxin content.

What do you think ?