Pfizer appoints Chris Boshoff who proved that Endotoxin causes Cell Fusion
From 1 January 2025, Chris H Boshoff will take over as Pfizer's new chief scientific officer. Previously he led its Cancer Research and Marketing.
Very interesting appointment given Pfizer market strategy to exploit his knowledge of Bird diseases and Respiratory Syncytia.
In 1992 he was funded by the Goverment of South Africa and proved that Endotoxin causes spontaneous fusion between Myeloma cells and Splenocytes from Mice immunized with formalin-inactivated Haemophilus paragallinarum cells.12
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
See related posts on the hazards of Cell Fusion3 4 caused by Endotoxin.56
Multiple Myeloma is of great interest to Pfizer.7
I will add other relevant publications by Boshoff later, but thought you should know.
C H Boshoff, L Coetzee, L Visser, J A Verschoor. 1992. Spontaneous hybridoma formation induced by immunization with Haemophilus paragallinarum: evidence for a lipopolysaccharide fusion inducer. https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/hyb.1992.11.257
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haemophilus