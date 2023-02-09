When the lungs of Covid19 patients with severe lung disease were analyzed histologically by researchers in China, many of them possessed multinucleate pneumocytes. This was Viral Pneumonia.

The PRRARS genetic code for the Furin Cleavage Site, is the key.

This was also reported for subsequent variants. The mechanism is known at molecular level.

Direct observation.

More imaging of Syncytia by Covid19 variant.

Meng and coworkers showed that “Syncytium formation by the Omicron spike was substantially impaired compared with the Delta spike”.

a, Schematic of the cell–cell fusion assay. The schematic was created using BioRender.com. b, Spike expression at the cell surface as determined by flow cytometry, showing the distribution of fluorescence intensity. The percentage of spike-positive cells is indicated. c, Reconstructed images of GFP+ syncytia at 16 h. d, Quantification of cell–cell fusion kinetics showing the percentage of the GFP+ area to the total cell area over time. WT, Wuhan-Hu-1 D614G. Data are mean ± s.e.m. from eight fields of views at each time point. Data are representative of at least two independent experiments. e, Three representative images of wells from 96-well plates with infection foci formed by Delta (top row) or Omicron (bottom row) live virus. Scale bars, 2 mm. f, Focus area as determined by ELISpot image analysis for Omicron (n = 111 wells) and Delta (n = 112 wells). Data are the geometric mean ± 95% CI. g, Focus number per well for the same experiments as in f. Data are the geometric mean ± 95% CI for focus number per well for Omicron and Delta infections. For f and g, statistical analysis was performed using two-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum tests; ****P < 0.0001.

An excellent paper by Braga and coworkers, who examined the organs of 41 consecutive patients who died from COVID-19 in the period from March to May 2020 at the University Hospital in Trieste, Italy, includes videos of Syncytia formation and their testing of numerous drugs in and attempt to inhibit the identified mechanism involving TMEM16F (also known as anoctamin 6) and Calcium ion channels.

Where else in the Human Body are Spike Induced Syncytia ?

If we define Syncytia as mutinucleated cells, then of course Red Blood Cells can’t be merged because they have no Nucleus.

But what happens in the Ovaries, another great Question already raised.

Does fine tuning of Spike account for Relative Lethality

Thanks to John Smith for bringing this 2021 Cell Fusion paper to our attention (see comments).

That could help explain why AstraZeneca kills more people than Pfizer, which kills more people than Moderna.

October 2023 Update

In 2021 researchers from the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut found that Syncytia can proceed via two routes “at low levels of S protein and may not be effectively prevented by antibodies.” Thanks to a Twitter user for pointing to this reference.