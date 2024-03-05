Updated 23 August 2025.

Now that US FAERS is updating daily, I checked out that latest Deaths and let my friend Albert know.

He summarized the data by combining the Jabs:

His 2,085 Deaths combined might be an underestimate because FAERS shows Deaths:

Palivizumab 2,048 Deaths

Here is the FAERS case report for Palivizumab 23 Aug 2025

Here is the FAERS case report for Synagis 1,979 Deaths 23 Aug 2025

Beyfortus 32 Deaths

Nirsevimab 37 Deaths

US FAERS reports 1,915 DEATHS for Synagis alone from 12,380 SERIOUS CASES, 1998 to 2024 data. It is important to know where to look.

My very good friend Albert has recently shown how the US VAERS system has to be mined to retrieve the facts for RSV jab tragedy.

Readers will recall my earlier piece showing that Endotoxin is prime suspect in the Pfizer ABRYSVO RSV jab.

I visited the Therapeutic Goods Administration website looking for Information and found that they do not mention Endotoxin levels or Batch testing for Synagis.

Their DAEN page shows 3 Deaths from 15 reports after jabbing with Synagis Palivizumab from 2009 to 2023.

The high cost of the product might have limited its use, so I will try to find out how many infants have been assaulted by this product.

The Synagis symptoms are all expected from Endotoxin poisoning from an ineffective drug.

Concomitant disease aggravated

Constipation

Cough

Diarrhoea

Drug ineffective

Dyspnoea

Eczema

Hyperhidrosis

Injection site nodule

Irritability

Fever (Pyrexia)

Lower respiratory tract infection

Oxygen consumption increased

Oxygen saturation decreased

Pneumonitis aspiration

Rash maculopapular

Restlessness

Respiratory syncytial virus infection

Tachycardia

Tachypnoea

Urticaria

Vomiting

Weight decreased

Sadly 2 of the reports recorded “Intentional device misuse” (possible duplicates?).

Pfizer Jab at the same time

The most recent DAEN case was entered on 6 October 2023 where the victim was given Comirnaty Tozinameran at the same time as Synagis Palivizumab.

GMO E. coli Plasmid used in production

Palivizumab is a monoclonal antibody developed over a 10-year period by MedImmune Inc. (Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA).

antibody production was initiated following immunization of a mouse with RSV. Thereafter the antibody producing B cells were isolated from the mouse spleen and fused with mouse myeloma cell lines - with the advantage of indefinite living (hybridoma cell line) - that produced the antibody accordingly. The mouse monoclonal antibody was humanized by cloning and sequencing the DNA from both the heavy and light chains of the Mab. Following identification of the complementarity-determining-region-sequences they were molecularly “transplanted” into human immunoglobulin genes by use of computer modeling of the required 3-dimensional structures of both variable regions. Thus, the Mab is by 95% comparable to any other human antibody, and only 5% of its DNA origins from the mouse. Thereafter the genes were inserted into a plasmid expressed from Escherichia coli bacteria and then inserted into the hybridoma cell line by electroporation. This method uses an electric shock application of about 1500 V to opens up holes in the membrane, which allows entrance of the plasmid DNA and integration into the chromosome. This procedure initiated the production of the humanized antibody by the cells.

Rodent Hybridoma cell lines are well known for their Endotoxin contamination, even after intensive cleaning. Endotoxin contamination, of 1 nanogram per milligram of antibody protein was considered acceptable!

Here is the list of ingredients:

I have previously written about the dangers of Histidine in Jabs and this is likely to enhance the Endotoxin poisoning.

Huge amounts of Endotoxin coming

I found a useful paper on the monoclonal antibodies used in some new RSV jabs derived from Nicotiana benthamiana a plant known as Benth or Benthi.

They mention in passing:

Endotoxin levels were measured with Endosafe PTS (Charles River) and were < 100 EU/mg.

Endotoxin contamination of Cannabis and Tobacco plants is a well known hazard.

How much Endotoxin is in current RSV Jabs?

The manufacturers and TGA certainly don’t want anyone to know!

Let’s hope our good Senators demand answers to the right Questions.